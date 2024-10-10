Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Recognizes Top-Performing Agents For Q3 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charleston, SC, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook LPT Realty proudly acknowledges the exceptional achievements of its top-performing agents for the third quarter of 2024. These agents have demonstrated remarkable dedication, expertise, and commitment to client service, setting them apart in every aspect of the real estate industry, from representing buyers and sellers to team leadership.

Bryan Wilson

Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Bryan Wilson, a dedicated and longstanding member of the Jeff Cook Real Estate team, has earned the prestigious title of Top Buyer Agent for Q3 2024. With years of experience under his belt, Bryan brings a wealth of expertise and in-depth knowledge to the Charleston community. His consistent delivery of top-tier service has made him a trusted partner for buyers navigating the exciting real estate landscape. Bryan's hard work and genuine passion for helping clients find their dream homes have propelled him to close 9 units, contributing to an incredible total buy-side volume of $2,814,554. To contact Bryan, please call (843) 396-3882 or email ....

Diane Bown

Top Seller Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Diane Bown, an exceptional agent in Columbia, SC, has earned the Top Seller Agent award for Q3 2024. With her unwavering commitment to clients and remarkable work ethic, Diane successfully closed four listings, generating an impressive total volume of $1,120,000. Her deep expertise in navigating the local market, combined with her attention to detail, has rightfully earned her this esteemed title for the quarter. To contact Diane, please call (803) 859-4680 or email ....

Jenny Hipp & Mo Mallah, The Launch Team

Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Jenny Hipp and Mo Mallah, the mother-son duo known as the founders of The Launch Team, have been recognized as the Top Team for Q3 2024. With their passion for real estate and a client-first approach, Jenny and her team have consistently delivered top-tier service to families in the Nexton community and surrounding areas. Their commitment to understanding and meeting the unique needs of each family has allowed them to stand out in a competitive market. The Launch Team successfully closed an impressive 12 listings, totaling $3,834,845.00 in volume. To contact Jenny, please call (843) 960-3262 or email .... To contact Mo Mallah, please call (843) 549-4776 or email ....

Leici Nunnelley

Agent Rockstar at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Leici Nunnelley, an outstanding agent covering the Greenville, SC area, has been crowned the Jeff Cook Real Estate Agent Rockstar for Q3. Since joining the team, Leici has showcased her exceptional talent and become an incredible culture fit, embodying the core values of "Crush It" and "United!" Her infectious energy and dedication have made a remarkable impact, leading her to successfully close 7 listings, contributing a staggering $2,713,000.00 in total volume. To contact Leici, please call (864) 312-7079 or email ....

Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty congratulates Bryan Wilson, Diane Bown, Jenny Hipp, Mo Mallah, and Leici Nunnelley for their outstanding achievements in Q3 2024. Their remarkable dedication, expertise, and commitment to client service has set them apart in the real estate industry and within our company.

