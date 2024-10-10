'Threat To Internal Security Of Country': Modi Govt Bans Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, Says Islamic Group Aims To Establish Caliphate

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Narendra Modi-led at Centre on Thursday banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), saying the organisation aims to establish an Islamic state and a caliphate globally, including in India, through jihad and activities.

“Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) is an organisation which aims to establish an Islamic state and a Caliphate globally, including in India by overthrowing democratically elected through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the setup and internal security of the country,” reads the Union Home notification.

The notification further said that the HuT is involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and raising funds for terror activities.

“The 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT)' is promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms, secure apps and by conducting Dawah meetings to encourage gullible youth to indulge in acts of terrorism,” added the notification.

In a post on X, the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir' as a 'Terrorist Organisation'."

"The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India. The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing the forces of terror with an iron fist," the home minister's office said.

The group's headquarters is in Lebanon and it operates in at least over 30 countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia, reported PTI.

The HuT has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Israel and Jews more widely.

On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency arrested a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir case related to spreading disaffection and secessionism by promoting the ideology of the anti-India outfit.

A total of seven accused were arrested by the NIA so far in the case.