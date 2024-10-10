Simspace Wins Security Training Innovation Award In 2024 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies Around the World

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimSpace, the US-based leader in tailored ranges today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Security Training Innovation Award" in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market.

SimSpace provides an immersive, hands-on keyboard experience that prepares cybersecurity

professionals for real-world challenges. SimSpace's high-fidelity cyber range emulates an organization's production environments, allowing them to model their specific infrastructures and continuously train their defenses against real-world adversaries. This realistic environment ensures that defenders actively engage in scenarios that mirror potential real-world attacks relevant to their industry.

By emulating Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and their entire kill chain, SimSpace enables defenders to experience and respond to the full spectrum of adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). The ability to replicate an organization's operational environment is a cornerstone of SimSpace's breakthrough platform and allows defenders to bring their entire security stack into the training arena. Every training exercise is conducted within a familiar and relevant context. The emulation further enhances the realism, ensuring that defenders are prepared for the nuances of their specific operational environment.

"By providing a hands-on keyboard experience, SimSpace ensures defenders are not only

knowledgeable but also skilled and confident in their ability to protect their organizations against any threat,'" said William Hutchison, CEO and Co-Founder of SimSpace. "Thank you to CyberSecurity Breakthrough for the 'Security Training Innovation Award!' We'll continue to go beyond traditional classroom instruction by offering the ability to replicate an organization's production environment - which encapsulates our mantra 'Train like you fight.'"

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over twenty different countries worldwide.

"By emulating real adversaries and their tactics, SimSpace enables organizations to proactively

address emerging threats. In today's dynamic cybersecurity landscape, traditional knowledge-based training is no longer sufficient to equip defenders with the skills they need to combat sophisticated threats," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "SimSpace integrates training, testing, and drilling in a realistic and comprehensive manner. Its ability to model production environments, emulate real adversaries, and provide advanced analytics empowers organizations to transform their cybersecurity readiness to face any cyber threat head-on."

About SimSpace

SimSpace is the leading provider of high-fidelity cyber ranges, offering tailored, immersive environments that help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity defenses. By emulating real-world operational environments and adversarial tactics, SimSpace enables cybersecurity professionals to train, test, and improve their skills in scenarios that leverage real-world threats. With advanced capabilities to replicate specific infrastructures, including the full adversary kill chain, SimSpace empowers defenders to protect their organizations against the most sophisticated cyber threats. Trusted by governments, enterprises, and military organizations, SimSpace delivers hands-on training and comprehensive analytics that enhance cybersecurity readiness. For more information, visit .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products.

