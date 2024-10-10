GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA ANNOUNCES, 'GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024,' BEGINS EARLY ON GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY, OCTOBER 11

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COMING TO NEW YORK THIS HOLIDAY SEASON?

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media, renowned for its dedication to high-quality faith and family productions, proudly announces the early launch of GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024. Beginning at 6 a.m. ET on October 11 , Great American Family will flip the switch to 24/7 Christmas movies, kicking off the 4th annual Great American Christmas with an all-new lineup of the season's most inspiring and heartwarming faith-and-family-focused films. Bringing more faith, more love, and more hope to the season is Christmas as it is meant to be.

A LITTLE WOMEN'S CHRISTMAS, starring Julia Reilly, Laura Osnes, Jen Lilly, and Trevor Donovan premieres on Great American Family, Saturday, November 23 (8 p.m. ET).

New York is home of the first Great American Christmas Festival, which opens November 22 at The Northwell Park at UBS Arena in New York.

The Christmas experience is a partnership between Great American Media, the NHL's New York Islanders, UBS Arena, and CandyRock Entertainment and is the only place for fans to see the stars who have made Great American Family a leader in Original Christmas movies.

Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Mario Lopez, Cameron Mathison, Trevor Donovan, Courtney Lopez, Jillian Murray, Laura Osnes, Julia Reilly, Jesse Hutch, Jill Wagner, Cindy Busby, and Christopher Russell . Plus, recently added to talent, Jen Lilley (A Little Women's Christmas, "Days of Our Lives") . See world premiere films with the stars, dine on delicious culinary delights (like cranberry turkey legs and other freshly prepared gourmet foods and beverages), skate on a glistening rink of ice, make beautiful crafts with how-to experts, sing Christmas Carol-oke, meet Santa Claus and take a family photo, meet adorable and adoptable rescue pets from North Shore Animal League America, and so much more. Great American Family Christmas Festival, a holiday experience like no other !

Friday, October 11, everyone is invited to "Great American Christmas Kickoff Facebook Live Event," hosted by Cameron Mathison . Come together as a community to share in the excitement of Great American Family Christmas 2024. Fans will chat with favorite stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Mario and Courtney Lopez, Jillian Murray, and Merritt Patterson, asking questions in real time! The event celebrates the spirit of the season with exclusive movie previews, behind-the-scenes stories, special guest appearances, and entertaining games. Join us LIVE!

GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY PROUDLY PRESENTS 'GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2024'

CHRISTMAS WREATHS AND RIBBONS ,

starring Kristin Wollett and Casey Elliott. A wreathmaker slips on ice and injures her arm which puts her holiday wreath deliveries in jeopardy until a selfless neighbor comes forward to keep her business afloat. World Premiere Original, Saturday, October 12 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS , starring Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russell. A dedicated preservationist battles a developer's ambitions to tear down a historic Post Office with ties to her family. The choice of old versus new threatens to divide the small town unless there is a solution for the greater good of all concerned. World Premiere Original, Saturday, October 19, (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT ).

A CHRISTMAS CASTLE PROPOSAL ,

starring Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke. Olivia, a commoner, travels with Prince Alexander to his family's magical palace, Torovia so their families can spend a first Christmas together.

The couple's plans for an enchanted Christmas are threatened by comedic mishaps caused by cultural differences between the families. World Premiere Original, Saturday, October 26, (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

TAILS OF CHRISTMAS, starring Ash Tsai and Eric Guilmette. Caleb is injured in the Army and recovers through help from shelter therapy dogs. As a sign of thanks, Caleb returns home to help Amber run the local shelter and, in the process, discovers his feelings for Amber go beyond gratitude. World Premiere Original, Saturday, November 2 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A ROYAL CHRISTMAS BALLET , starring Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard. A retired ballerina is pressed into service working with a visiting team of royal ambassadors to put on the season's performance of "The Nutcracker" and finds herself center stage in an unexpected Christmas romance. World Premiere Original, Saturday, November 9 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A CHRISTMAS LESS TRAVELED , starring Candace Cameron Bure and Eric Johnson. A local business owner finds an audio cassette in the player of her recently departed dad's classic red truck. The message instructs Desi to go on a holiday road trip down memory lane where she meets a man who needs her help and who offers help in return. World Premiere Original, Saturday, November 16 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A CHRISTMAS QUILT,

starring Ferelith Young and Harmon Walsh. Firefighter Liam and quilting teacher, Amy, come together to make the perfect quilt for Liam's sister's Christmas wedding. Two headstrong people discover the importance of putting personal differences aside to create what is most important at Christmas. Premiere Original, Sunday, November 17

(8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A LITTLE WOMEN'S CHRISTMAS , starring Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley, Jillian Murray, Laura Osnes, Julia Reilly, Jesse Hutch, and the great, Gladys Knight. A modern retelling of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel. World Premiere Original, Saturday, November 23 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT , starring Erin Agostino and Harmon Walsh. Juliet pitches Christmas candles to her boss to earn a promotion and enlists the help of a candle store owner (Tom) who refuses at first but reluctantly agrees when he realizes the money will help make his daughter's Christmas wish come true. Premiere Original, Sunday, November 24 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A CHRISTMAS MOVIE EVENT TO TREASURE! THANKSGIVING NIGHT, COMMERCIAL-FREE, SPECIAL EVENT:

I HEARD THE BELLS , starring Stephen Atherholt, Jonathan Blair, and Rachel Day Hughes. I Heard the Bells is the inspiring, true story behind the beloved Christmas carol and the song's author, America's beloved poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Known as America's Poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow leads an idyllic life...until the day his world is shattered by tragedy. With a nation divided by Civil War and his family torn apart, Henry puts down his pen, silenced by grief. But it's the sound of Christmas morning that reignites the poet's lost voice as he discovers the resounding hope of rekindled faith. Linear Television Premiere, Thursday, November 28 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT). Encore presentation, Saturday, November 30 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS BALL , starring Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice. Choreographed by Gleb Savchenko. With only the Internet, a plane ticket and a lifelong determination to find her birth family Chelsea travels to royal hamlet, Havenshire, at Christmas. Along the way, Chelsea sneaks into a castle, teaches a stubborn Prince how to dance, and looks to be in the perfect place when the bells toll Christmas Eve. World Premiere Original, Friday, November 29 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

HOME SWEET CHRISTMAS , starring Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison. Two former childhood friends reunite after a beloved family members passes, leaving the future of his magical maple sugar farm in their hands. World Premiere Original, Sunday, December 1 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS WISH , starring Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez. A local mayor discovers his childhood Christmas wishes are coming true. With his childhood friend, the pair can inspire residents to showcase the town's warmth and values while pushing back a major developer's desire to take the community in a different direction. World Premiere Original, Saturday, December 7 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

LET IT SNOW , starring Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch, and Alan Thicke. An executive evaluates her company's property and begins to draw up plans for transforming the rustic old lodge into a hot tourist attraction. Great American Family Premiere, Sunday, December 8 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

CHRISTMAS UNDER THE NORTHERN LIGHTS , starring Jill Wagner and Jesse Hutch. A historian seeks inspiration for her next project in her family's hometown of Aurora, which is famous for experiencing the Northern Lights. While there, she bonds with a local tour guide who shows her the town's Christmas traditions and witnesses a harbinger of miracles to come. World Premiere Original, Saturday, December 14 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

CHRISTMAS IN SCOTLAND ,

starring Jill Winternitz and Dominic Watters. A New York installation designer helps a small Scottish community create a dazzling light display to win "Best Christmas Village" festival.

The designer is forced to work with a wealthy heir who doesn't like Christmas, though feelings may change if the pair succeeds in creating joy for the community. Premiere Original, Sunday, December 15 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

GET HIM BACK FOR CHRISTMAS , starring Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega. Special appearance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Mario Lopez, Victoria Jackson, and Natasha Bure. Bella made it big in music. Jack stayed behind in his hometown working at The Salvation Army to help his family after his dad passed. Bella returns home after a heartbreaking split with her chart-topping singing partner and asks Jack to write the perfect song to get her boyfriend back. Carlos PenaVega wrote and performs an original song, "Get Him Back for Christmas" performed for the film at AT&T Stadium. World Premiere Original, Saturday, December 21 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

COUPLED UP FOR CHRISTMAS , starring Sara Canning and Marcus Rosner. Two heartbroken strangers pretend to be dating others to win the affection of their true soulmates. Premiere Original, Sunday, December 22 (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT).

138TH TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE, LIVE FROM PASADENA, Wednesday, January 1, 2025 (8 a.m. ET/7 a.m. CT).

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Faith & Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Other platforms include, Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion to Great American Family that celebrates faith, family, and country every day and every season; Great American Adventures and Pure Flix TV, FAST channels (free ad-supporting streaming TV). Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

MEDIA CONTACTS :

Pam Slay

Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

818.415.3784

[email protected]

Thomas Graham or Aurora Silva

Crosswind Media & Public Relations

512.537.1414

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Family

