Rebel Meets Visionary: Repli Welcomes Chris Vlessis As Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Repli, the multifamily marketing rebels on a mission to shake sh*t up for good, is fired up to announce Chris Vlessis as our new Chief Officer. With a track record of blazing trails in AI, AdTech, and SaaS, Chris is set to lead MultiHub, our all-in-one property marketing platform, into a new era of innovation.

Disrupting the Status Quo

Chris Vlessis, Chief Technology Officer, Repli

Continue Reading

Chris joins Repli fresh from his role as Chief AI Scientist at NinjaCat, following their acquisition of Shape – the game-changing advertising automation platform he co-founded. At Shape, Chris architected a system managing billions in ad spend, delivering real-time solutions that revolutionized the marketing agency landscape.

Corbin Wrights, CEO of Repli, shared his excitement: "Chris isn't just joining our team – he's strapping a rocket to our rebellion. His track record of disrupting industries and his 'what if' mentality make him the perfect fit for Repli. We're not interested in playing nice with the status quo, and neither is Chris. Together, we're going to push MultiHub to heights that'll make the rest of the industry's jaws drop. Get ready, because we're about to crank the innovation dial to eleven."

From Ranch Hand to Rebel-in-Chief

In true rebel fashion, Chris took a detour from tech to spend six months as a cattle rancher in Oregon. This unconventional experience aligns perfectly with Repli's culture of nonconformity and our "never back down" attitude.

Chris Vlessis expressed his enthusiasm for his new role: "Joining Repli feels like coming home to a family of fellow rebels. The multifamily marketing space is crying out for disruption, and MultiHub is the wrecking ball that's going to smash through those outdated systems. My time on the ranch taught me that sometimes you need to get your hands dirty to get the job done right. At Repli, we're not afraid to dive in and create solutions that others can only dream of. I'm here to ensure that MultiHub doesn't just lead the pack – it redefines the entire race. Let's shake sh*t up and show the industry what real innovation looks like."

Aiming Higher with MultiHub

As CTO, Chris will spearhead the development and expansion of MultiHub, focusing on enhancing its capabilities to centralize marketing stacks and deliver unmatched digital experiences. His expertise in AI, product development, and data infrastructure is set to supercharge MultiHub's evolution, ensuring it remains the most powerful and centralized marketing platform in the industry.

About Repli

Born out of rebellion against the tedious task work and fragmented data plaguing multifamily marketing, Repli is on a mission to disrupt antiquated systems. Our MultiHub platform empowers property management companies to centralize their marketing efforts with unrivaled simplicity and effectiveness. We're not just a tech company – we're a band of passionate rebels, fixing what's broken and setting the bar so high it'll make your head spin. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Siobhan Park, [email protected]

SOURCE REPLI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED