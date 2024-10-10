Oregon Home Bar Wins $10K In International Backyard Bar Awards As UK And US Drinking Spots Finish Runners-Up

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

















LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A stunning home bar in Aloha, Oregon, has been crowned the international winner in the highly anticipated International Backyard Bar Awards.

Presented by pioneering brewing tech brand Pinter, The Cabana took the top spot as The Plastered Pelican in Richmond, Virginia, and Bucko's Bar in Stockport, UK, were named runners-up by a panel of judges impressed by their creativity, attention to detail and iconic community status.

Dana Fryer has transformed his backyard over the last twenty years into a vibrant tropical oasis, where the spirit of Jimmy Buffett and the whimsy of Never Never Land flourish.

Adorned with playful tiki trinkets, what started as a play area for his children, The Cabana now allows friends and family to escape reality and celebrate together, especially during its lively end of summer parties featuring music, hula dancers, and drinks.

As the winner, Dana will receive a $10,000 cash prize, an ultimate backyard swag bundle, and the unique chance to design, name, and brew their own beer with Pinter.

Dana said:“It is absolutely awesome to win. I'm so excited. It's going to give me the ultimate bragging rights! One of the things I love telling people is that everybody is welcome here and I get people from all different walks of life but it doesn't matter - this is their safe space.

“I'm not sure why we came up with The Cabana nickname, I've always loved the tropics but we live in Oregon - which is not a tropical place, so we created this cross between a Tiki bar and a beach bar! Every year we introduce something new and it's taken over the entire backyard, which is why it's more than just a bar. You can come into my backyard bar and get transported into a different zone. I love it.

“We host big parties at the end of the summer, we now have the beer machines, but we use an ice bucket and I make three one gallon jars of cocktails including Margarita and Mai Tai, of course, but the third is usually a surprise!

“The Cabana itself always surprises people, you get to the front of my house and it's a typical suburban home but everyone is shocked when they get to the backyard.”

Second-place honors went to The Plastered Pelican in Richmond, Virginia. This eclectic community favorite started as a makeshift college hangout but has since grown into a cherished social hub through the contributions of friends and neighbors. The bar's beach-themed décor, games, and even a memorial for a late friend have made it a 'way of life' for many in the local community. Featuring handmade elements, a rooftop 'exec deck,' and quirky décor like pelican mascots, it has become a legendary spot.

Another runner-up, Bucko's Bar from Stockport, UK, was built as a tribute to family memories. Featuring more than 300 beer mats on the roof and seats sourced from an old Irish club, Bucko's Bar is a nostalgic homage to childhood trips to Irish pubs in the 1970s. The bar was a complete surprise for the owner's father, who discovered it when he thought he was simply retrieving a brush from the shed.

The International Backyard Bar Awards have seen fierce competition from across the US and UK. Five bars from each country were shortlisted, with each bar telling a unique and personal story. While The Cabana will take home the coveted international title, all shortlisted bars will receive a Pinter bundle, and the runners-up will be awarded trophies, Pinter machines, and Ooni Pizza Ovens to further enhance their extraordinary backyard setups.

A Navy veteran's lovingly handmade bar in Virginia Beach, Lago Bar , was given a superlative award by judges for being the best“Fort-to-Frontline bar transformation” while the Rock Horror Bar, based in the West Midlands, UK, was given a superlative award for being the ultimate place for a“scary good time”, among others.

Speaking about the competition, Ralph Broadbent, co-founder and CEO of The Greater Good Fresh Brewing Company, which produces the Pinter, said:“Seeing the range of entries this year has been nothing short of incredible. Each backyard bar stood out in its own way, serving as a beacon for their communities – places for friends and family to gather, laugh, and create lasting memories.

“The judges were truly spoiled for choice, with each space offering something special, whether it was the craftsmanship, the creativity, or the deep connection they fostered among their visitors.

“The Cabana's vibrant atmosphere captures the joy of bringing family and friends together to decompress and enjoy a delightful escape in a backyard bar in Oregon.

“We're thrilled to invite Dana to brew his very own beer with Pinter – after all, who better than a tiki creator to ensure the drinks keep flowing!”

