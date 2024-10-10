Wake Radiology Welcomes New Director Of Business Development, Bonnie Little-Hildebrandt, MHA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare, the leading provider of outpatient medical imaging in the Triangle, is pleased to announce Bonnie Little-Hildebrandt, MHA, has joined the organization as Director of Business Development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bonnie Little-Hildebrandt to the Wake Radiology team,” said Dr. Townsend, President and Managing Partner of Wake Radiology.“As a physician-led organization, we are confident Bonnie's extensive experience in healthcare development and her proven track record of building strategic partnerships will be invaluable to us. Her expertise will play a critical role in driving our growth and enhancing the care we provide to our patients across the Triangle.”

This announcement follows Wake Radiology's recent addition of eight new physicians to its team over the past 90 days, all of whom have completed advanced fellowship training.

Little-Hildebrandt brings more than 20 years of healthcare industry experience to Wake Radiology. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President for Global Provider Contracting and Marketing at Aphora Health, where she was responsible for building and maintaining global provider relationships, as well as evaluating and contracting with top health systems worldwide. Prior to Aphora, she was the System Executive Director for Network Development & Physician Relations at UNC Health, where she played a key role in expanding the system's network by developing the UNC Physicians Network, REX Specialty Physician groups, and the UNC Health Alliance.

Little-Hildebrandt holds a bachelor's degree from East Carolina University and a master's in health administration from Pfeiffer University. She is a graduate of the UNC Health Care System Advanced Leadership Academy and is a former Board Member of the American Association of Physician Liaisons (AAPL), where she continues to serve as an advisor.

About Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. As an independently, locally-owned and managed practice, Wake Radiology operates for the benefit of the community. With 14 locations, it offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, and 3D Mammography. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Wake Radiology enhances access to specialized imaging services and reduces costs for patients in the region. To learn more, visit

