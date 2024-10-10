ARM Launches SYNTHESIS® 2.0: The Next Generation Of Agriculture Financing Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Worth, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ag Resource Management (ARM), America's largest alternative row crop finance provider, is proud to announce the launch of SYNTHESIS® 2.0, the next generation of its groundbreaking proprietary lending and underwriting platform. Built on the success of its predecessor, SYNTHESIS® 2.0 introduces key enhancements designed to make financing faster, simpler, and more flexible for America's farmers.

As part of ARM's continued commitment to reimagining financing, SYNTHESIS® 2.0 includes several new features to better serve the needs of farmers across the country:



Real-Time Financial Insights: SYNTHESIS® 2.0 now offers real-time insights into a farm's financial health, utilizing data to drive decision-making to allow ARM and farmers to better navigate the complexities of their operations. This empowers ARM with the ability to make informed choices that impact farmers' profitability and success.



Faster Close Times: With improved workflows and underwriting processes, SYNTHESIS® 2.0 accelerates loan approvals and closings, allowing farmers access to the capital they need when they need it most.



Mobile Check Depositing: Farmers can now deposit checks directly into their accounts using their mobile devices, offering more convenient loan transactions.

Advanced Budgeting Tools: The new and improved budgeting functionality provides farmers with more accurate, robust tools for planning and managing their operational budgets, ensuring better visibility into their farm's financial health.

"We built an efficient, complex, next generation lending platform. We did this for our clients, to process approvals faster, provide more controls and automation, all while further modernizing our architecture, improving performance, enhancing security, and expanding resiliency.," said Arash Marzban, Vice President, Technology at ARM. "We've listened to feedback from our clients and invested in the enhancements that will make their experience with us even more seamless. Our goal is to empower farmers with the tools they need to succeed, and this latest version of SYNTHESIS® 2.0 reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation."

