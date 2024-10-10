Owl Cyber Defense And Federal Resources Corporation (FRC) Forge Strategic Partnership To Strengthen Federal Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRC to expand Owl's capability to serve and assist a growing number of Public Sector and U.S. customers

Columbia, MD, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Defense is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Resources Corporation (FRC). FRC provides cybersecurity solutions and professional services to Federal Agencies, ensuring mission delivery on time and within budget. Under the relationship, FRC will function as a premier value-added reseller, expanding Owl's reach within Public Sector markets. This new relationship with FRC also provides Professional Services for NASA SEWP and GSA contracts through its specialized Global Solutions Group (GSG).

“We're thrilled to partner with FRC to help bring Owl's elite secure collaboration and data transfer tools to the Public Sector,” commented Glenn Braverman, SVP Global Markets.“This relationship will help expand our reach in Federal markets, foster stronger relationships with our customers and technology partners, and continue to accelerate Owl's growth trajectory.”

One of the primary challenges in cybersecurity, especially in government and military environments, is securely transferring data between networks of differing security levels. Owl Cyber Defense addresses this challenge with their advanced, U.S. Government-certified cross domain solutions (CDSs) and data diode technology . These sophisticated cybersecurity solutions provide the assurance necessary for the world's most sensitive networks to collaborate and share information at the speed of mission.

Owl Cyber Defense is at the forefront of compliance with the U.S. Government's stringent "Raise the Bar" (RTB) initiative. This initiative sets higher security standards for Cross-Domain Solutions, requiring rigorous certification and accreditation. Owl's products are fully compliant with RTB standards and certified for use in U.S. Government and Department of Defense (DoD) networks, making them a trusted choice for government agencies seeking to meet the highest levels of cybersecurity.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for Owl as the organization adds to its portfolio of strategic partners to serve and assist a growing number of Public Sector and U.S. Government customers. Together, the organizations are poised to broaden the availability and delivery of Owl's unparalleled network security solutions, ensuring clients are equipped to defend against the most sophisticated cyber threats.

About Federal Resources Corporation (FRC):

FRC has a proven track record of delivering mission-critical cybersecurity solutions for US Federal, State and Local government agencies and diverse enterprise organizations. Our mission is to expand the reach of our partners and provide expert support and guidance at all stages of the acquisition process and beyond to our customers through our Customer Success Management (CSM) program. Learn more at fedresources.com .

About Owl Cyber Defense:

Owl Cyber Defense cross domain, data diode, and portable media solutions provide hardened network security checkpoints for advanced threat mitigation and secure data availability. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl technologies and services help to secure the network edge and enable controlled unidirectional and bidirectional data transfers. For over 25 years, clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and infrastructure have trusted Owl's unmatched expertise to protect networks, systems, and devices. Owl is a portfolio company of U.S.-based private equity firm, DC Capital Partners. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Daniel Crum Owl Cyber Defense Solutions 2038949342 ...