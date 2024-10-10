Global Laboratory Bunsen Burner Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The laboratory bunsen burner market has grown from $8.09 billion in 2023 to $8.69 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.3%. Contributing factors include increased academic and industrial research, expansion in the education sector, government funding, and rising safety standards in laboratories.

The laboratory bunsen burner market is forecasted to grow strongly, reaching $11.59 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5%. Growth drivers include R&D investments, a growing number of laboratories, government funding, safety requirements, educational sector growth, and sustainability efforts. Trends include improved energy efficiency, advanced materials, adjustable flame control, eco-friendly designs, and integration with modern technology.

The growing investment in pharmaceutical research and development is projected to drive the growth of the laboratory bunsen burner market moving forward. This increase in investment is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, leading to a greater demand for new treatments and cures. Additionally, the need for targeted therapies and personalized medicine fuels research efforts, while government incentives and grants further stimulate investment. Laboratory bunsen burners are utilized to sterilize equipment, perform chemical reactions, and prepare samples for analysis in pharmaceutical research and development.

Major companies operating in the laboratory bunsen burner market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR International LLC, Sartorius AG, Integra Biosciences AG, Hach Company, Leica Microsystems GmbH , Kimble Chase Life Science and Research Products LLC, Hanna Instruments Inc, Buchi Labortechnik AG, Cole-Parmer Ltd., Borosil Glass Works Ltd, Labconco Corporation, Eisco Scientific, DURAN Group GmbH, Gerhardt Analytical Systems, Glassco Laboratory Equipment, Asia Scientific Apparatus Co, Kinesis Ltd, Heathrow Scientific LLC, Carl Friedrich Usbeck, Dentalfarm Srl, Labtex Pty Ltd, Labcold Ltd, Myers Associates Inc., Star Labs

1) By Type: Electric Powered, Gas Fired

2) By Parts: Stand Or Base, Barrel Or Chimney, Collar, Air Holes, Gas Valve, Gas Intake

3) By Application: Universities And Colleges, Research Institute, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the laboratory bunsen burner market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A laboratory Bunsen burner is a fundamental piece of equipment that generates a single open gas flame for heating, sterilization, and combustion. It operates by mixing gas (usually methane or propane) with air, allowing users to control flame intensity and temperature for diverse laboratory applications.

