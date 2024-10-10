Global Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The internal trauma fixation devices market has expanded from $9.74 billion in 2023 to $10.36 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Key factors for growth include the increase in ambulatory surgical procedures, favorable reimbursement policies, rising demand for medical devices, lower labor costs, and growing disposable income.

The internal trauma fixation devices market is expected to grow strongly, reaching $13.35 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Growth factors include easier access to advanced devices, increased awareness of trauma fixation solutions, better patient outcomes, rising healthcare expenditure, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure. Major trends include the integration of 3D printing, bioabsorbable fixators, healthcare insurance coverage, research collaborations, and biocompatibility-focused implant development.

The rise in cases of orthopedic diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the internal trauma fixation market moving forward. Orthopedic diseases encompass a range of conditions affecting the musculoskeletal system, including osteoarthritis and others. The increasing incidence of these diseases is associated with longer life expectancies, higher obesity rates, and a growing number of trauma incidents, such as sports injuries. Internal trauma fixation devices are employed in orthopedic trauma care to accurately align and position fractured bones.

Major companies operating in the internal trauma fixation devices market are Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Olympus Corporation, Smith and Nephew plc, KARL STORZ SE & Co KG, NuVasive Inc., Conmed Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Orthofix Medical Inc., KLS Martin SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Paragon 28 Inc., Corin Medical Holdings, Acumed LLC, Narang Medical Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., Inion Oy, Vast Ortho Inc, Extremity Medical LLC, Citieffe s.r.l., Bioretec Ltd., Arthrex Inc.

Key players in the internal trauma fixation devices market are advancing fixation technology with next-generation intramedullary nailing systems. These medical devices are designed for orthopedic surgery to stabilize and treat fractures within long bones, significantly improving surgical outcomes and patient recovery times.

1) By Product: Plates, Nails, Screws, Other Products

2) By Material Type: Stainless Steel, Titanium Alloy, Bioabsorbable

3) By Application: Lower Extremity, Upper Extremity

4) By End-Use: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

North America was the largest region in the internal trauma fixation device market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the internal trauma fixation devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Internal trauma fixation devices are typically made from metal alloys and are designed to stabilize fractured bone fragments until healing occurs. Used in orthopedic surgery, these devices play a crucial role in aligning fractured bones and correcting skeletal deformities.

Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global internal trauma fixation devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on internal trauma fixation devices market size, drivers and trends, internal trauma fixation devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

