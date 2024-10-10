LIVEMED Telehealthtm Signs Landmark 5-Year Deal To Provide Smart Telehealth Solutions To 45+ Rural Hospitals Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LIVEMED TelehealthTM secures a 5-year deal with 45+ rural hospitals, delivering smart tech and top physicians to enhance care and efficiency nationwide.

- Saamer Siddiqi MD Founder & CEO LIVEMED TelehealthTM

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LIVEMED TelehealthTM , a leading physician-led health technology company, is proud to announce the signing of a 5-year deal with a network of over 45 rural hospitals across the United States. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding access to high-quality healthcare in underserved communities by integrating LIVEMED's state-of-the-art smart technology solutions with its team of multispecialty physicians.

Under this contract, LIVEMED will provide its proprietary VirtualisTM platform, powered by AI, which prioritizes clinical messages based on acuity, enhancing the quality and timeliness of patient care. In addition, the network will have access to EMMATM, LIVEMED's revolutionary digital health device, powers industry-leading virtual consultations, delivering unmatched care quality and transformative patient outcomes. Together, these technologies will support improved clinical communication, patient outcomes, and operational efficiency.

“Having worked firsthand in rural healthcare settings, we've seen the challenges and gaps that persist. We are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to bring real, lasting solutions to these underserved communities and tackle one of the most significant health disparities in the country,”

Saamer Siddiqi M.D., Founder & CEO of LIVEMED TelehealthTM.

With LIVEMED's comprehensive solutions, hospitals will be equipped to reduce patient transfers, increase quality of care, and improve patient satisfaction, all while utilizing advanced tools that seamlessly integrate with existing workflows. This partnership reinforces LIVEMED's mission to improve access to healthcare for all, regardless of location.

About LIVEMED TelehealthTM:

LIVEMED TelehealthTM is a physician-led health technology company that provides cutting-edge telemedicine solutions and multispecialty physicians to hospitals across the nation. Recognized as one of the leading digital health companies, LIVEMED combines clinician insights with technology to improve care delivery and health equity.

