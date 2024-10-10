WMC Global Recognized For Outstanding Mobile Security Innovation In 2024 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading mobile cybersecurity organization receives award from principle infosec intelligence company

- Ian Matthews, CEO of WMC GlobalFAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WMC Global , an 18-year leader in digital threat intelligence and a specialist in mobile phishing protection, today announces that it has received“Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year” in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.The 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award recognizes the outstanding innovation of WMC Global's Mobile Feedback Loop , a phone number investigation service that thwarts mobile phishing attacks using phone number disruption. Mobile Feedback Loop examines phone numbers for their suspected use in SMS and voice phishing campaigns by adhering to the following process: First, a consumer reports phishing attack information to a brand's abuse box. The brand then pushes attack information to WMC Global where analysts investigate the phone numbers and route validated phishing intelligence within the telecommunications ecosystem for actioning. The breakthrough solution stops the flow of validated phishing traffic by eliminating the ability for a threat actor to continue using the offending phone number, driving up the cost of targeting customers and deterring scammers from choosing protected brands as lures.Mobile Feedback Loop also clarifies which phone numbers are sending phishing to a brand's customers, reduces the time-to-resolution of these threats - minimizing their impact - and arms brands with mobile ecosystem expertise through ongoing collaborative support. Mobile Feedback Loop offers real-time updates on the status of a phone number investigation case and expert support to evaluate disruption capabilities.“Text messages have a 98% open rate, so it's not a question of if consumers will experience a smishing attempt; It's a question of what brands do next. Mobile problems happening at the scale of SMS phishing require mobile experts, and our threat intelligence solutions were designed for the complexities of today's reality, addressing mobile phishing at the traffic source,” says Ian Matthews, CEO of WMC Global.“We're thrilled to receive recognition from CyberSecurity Breakthrough for the second consecutive year. We'll continue disrupting offending phone numbers to break the flow of malicious traffic and neutralize brand harm in rapid time.”The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.“WMC Global's solution is solving a complicated industry issue that affects brand reputation and millions of mobile users. Threat actors count on exploited brands not knowing how to tackle an offending phone number. They expect their phishing URLs to be taken down, but phone numbers require different expertise, allowing a scammer's mobile infrastructure to go unchecked. Mobile Feedback Loop changes this scenario entirely,” says Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“By disrupting the ability for the threat actor to use a phone number for financial gain, WMC Global's Mobile Feedback Loop drives up the cost of targeting a brand's customers and deters threat actors from using that brand as a lure. We're so pleased to award them with 'Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year!'”ABOUT WMC GLOBALWMC Global is a cybersecurity market leader in digital threat intelligence with specific expertise in mobile, having partnered with Tier 1 mobile carriers for the past two decades and launched the United States' first mobile market compliance program.The WMC Global portfolio is at the forefront of fighting malicious text messages, eradicating phishing attacks, stopping cyber criminals from targeting large brands, financial institutions, and governments, and monitoring consumer experiences for industry compliance. WMC Global helps security teams scale in response to mobile threats by providing its partners with proprietary data feeds of phishing attacks (including intelligence from active phishing kits), mobile investigation and disruption services, threat response and takedown services, and automated partner due diligence.WMC Global headquarters are in Fairfax, VA, with offices in London, UK. For more information, follow WMC Global on X and LinkedIn.ABOUT CYBERSECURITY BREAKTHROUGHPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Kate Matthews

WMC Global

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.