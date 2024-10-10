Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Celebrates World Mental Health Day With An Inspiring Meditation Session.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE: 10 October 2024

In conjunction with World Mental Day, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library hosted an inspiring session to unlock the secrets of health, breathing, yoga, and meditation. This initiative is part of the library's efforts and strategy to support the mental and physical well-being of individuals, with the aim of fostering a mentally and physically healthy community.

Trainer Nisrine Douma presented a range of tools and techniques to enhance mental and physical health, emphasizing the importance of breathing. She noted that a single thought has the power to alter one's state, discussing the connection between breathing, stress, and well-being. Douma provided an in-depth look at various breathing patterns, focusing on slow breathing and its positive effects on emotions and overall health.

Douma

also addressed the concept of yoga as a holistic approach that promotes both physical and mental health, highlighting the benefits derived from various practices, including physical postures and meditation. She further elaborated on 'pranayama,' or breath control, which utilizes breathing techniques to improve physical and mental states. Among these techniques is“Kapalabhati”, which serves as a warm-up to energize the body and clear the mind, and“Anulom Vilom”, which focuses on regulating emotions and activating the respiratory system.

At the session's conclusion, the trainer emphasized that the goal of meditation is not to control thoughts but to stop allowing them to dominate our lives. Participants praised the session, describing it as an inspiring and enriching experience, with many expressing feelings of improvement after applying the techniques they learned.

This event is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and providing the community with the resources and information necessary to enhance the quality of life.