Zelensky Arrives For Meeting With Macron
Date
10/10/2024 10:08:24 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the Elysee Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this is already the fifth visit of the Ukrainian leader to Paris since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It is taking place the day after macron visited a military camp in the Grand Est region where a Ukrainian brigade is undergoing training.
MENAFN10102024000193011044ID1108766896
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.