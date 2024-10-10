Zelensky Arrives For Meeting With Macron

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the Elysee Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this is already the fifth visit of the Ukrainian leader to Paris since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It is taking place the day after visited a military camp in the Grand Est region where a Ukrainian brigade is undergoing training.