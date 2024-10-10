Prestigious Journal Designates KNPC CEO Al-Khatib As Personality Of The Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The Year journal published in London has chosen the CEO of the Kuwait National Company Wadha Al-Khatib as Personality of the Year (2024).

The KNPC said in a statement on Thursday that Al-Khatib, who received the certificate at a ceremony held in Kuwait, was honored for her unique career experience as a distinguished Kuwaiti woman in the field of oil and gas, noting that she has accumulated more than 30 years of experience in the field.

Al-Khatib, who had occupied several posts in the company, was appointed the CEO in November 2022 -- to be the first woman to occupy this position in the KNPC history. She had been named the acting CEO at the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) in April 2024, thus leading the national oil refining industry that features three refineries with an output estimated at 1.415 million barrels per day of oil derivatives.

The statement quoted Al-Khatib as saying that her winning of the certificate is an honoring for all personnel of the KNPC and KIPIC and in appreciation for their sincere work.

She added that her honoring also symbolizes success and policies of the Kuwaiti refining sector that strives to main its international status through the distinguished performance and staying abreast of the latest innovations in this industry.

The London-based journal publishes detailed reports about the energy sectors worldwide.

Last year, the KNPC won the "top environmental project" award, also granted by the same magazine for the environmentally friendly fuel venture, executed by the company. (end)

