Qatari PM, In Meeting With Iran's FM, Calls For Sparing The Region Wider Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held talks on Thursday with the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on latest regional developments namely the conditions in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Qatari of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the discussions were held when the prime minister received the Iranian official in the capital Doha, noting that Sheikh Mohammad stressed during the meeting on the necessity that regional and international efforts must be increased to taper off the escalation and spare the region wider violence.

Moreover, the Qatari prime minister expressed the State of Qatar's readiness to spare no efforts for sake of bolstering security and stability at the international and regional levels.

Araghchi is currently on a regional tour, against the backdrop of wars in Gaza and Lebanon and prospected Israeli attacks on Iran, an eventuality widely feared might lead to more fierce hostilities in the Middle East. (end)

