Egypt Launches National Action Plan To Prevent Illegal Immigration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Prime Dr. Mostafa Madbouly launched Thursday a plan to prevent illegal immigration through its territories, and to identify the reasons that drive illegal immigration.

This came during an event, attended by foreign ambassadors and representatives of International organizations working in Egypt, to announce the launching of the National Action Plan to prevent immigration, the Prime Minister office said.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly said that the plan, extending until 2026, depends on several basic axes , aims to reduce factors encouraging people to illegal immigration, stressing that Egypt is committed to confronting this phenomenon, which has increased in recent years.

He explained that these axes also include protection, reintegration, governance, and cooperation at the regional and international levels, as well as raising awareness of the dangers of illegal immigration and providing alternatives opportunities for the younger generation.

He called on the international community to cooperate and work together to support countries' efforts to combat and prevent illegal immigration, stressing that "illegal immigration is a common issue and no country can address it alone".

In this regard, the Egyptian Prime Minister pointed to the burden that his country bears because of hosting more than 9 million immigrants, pointing out the recent increase in immigrants numbers is a result of the events taking place in the region.

In conclusion, Madbouly called on the media to play its role in raising awareness of the danger of illegal immigration and its repercussions.

He considered that spreading community awareness and enhancing legal culture among youth and families would reduce this phenomenon.(end)

mfm









MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108766878