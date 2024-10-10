Israeli Gunfire Injures Two UN Peacekeepers In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces on Thursday opened fire at bases belonging to UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL, including the main station of Naqoura, injuring two personnel.

The UNIFIL bases were the target of "repetitive bombardments" that wounded a pair of peacekeepers, but their injuries were not "serious", the UN mission said in a statement, citing the presence of an umanned drone shortly before the incident.

The peacekeeping mission has said that Israeli military positioning themselves in close proximity to UN peacekeeping bases "endangers" the safety and security of personnel there, saying compromising on their safety was "unacceptable."

UNIFIL went on to say that any "deliberate attempt" to target UN peacekeeping missions is a "grave violation" of international humanitarian laws and principles. (end)

ayb









MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108766877