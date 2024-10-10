AFS Logistics Named One Of Newsweek's Top 200 Most Loved Workplaces For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHREVEPORT, La., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AFS Logistics , a leading 3PL provider, announces recognition as one of America's top 200

Most

Loved

Workplaces® by Newsweek. Each year, the list is developed by Most Loved Workplace®, a division of Best Practice Institute (BPI), recognizing companies that put respect, caring and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, earn the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

AFS Logistics won recognition as a Most Loved Workplace because of the high value the company places on ethics, transparency and open communication. The work atmosphere is highly collaborative, fostering deep employee relationships that enable staff across departments to work seamlessly across the organization to tackle challenges as a team.

"We don't just talk about our core values, we live them every day," says Sharmen Pennington, Vice President of Human Resources for AFS Logistics. "Our inclusion on this prestigious list is a reflection of the culture of respect and mutual support, not only makes AFS a place where our team members genuinely want to work, it shines through with the level of respect and commitment to our clients."

Every year, Newsweek partners with the Best Practice Institute to analyze data from the Love of Workplace Index®, which includes interviews with company officials and employee-provided data, including information from online ratings on collaboration, innovation, leadership trust, and workplace belonging. The results were determined after surveying more than 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 50 to more than 10,000.

The analysis also considers the alignment between employee and employer values and opportunities for career advancement.

"It's inspiring to see the list expand this year to 200 companies, a clear indication that organizations are truly committed to creating workplaces where employees feel valued and connected," said

Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "We're thrilled to celebrate their achievements as this recognition continues to grow."

To identify the top 200 companies on the list, 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace Index® assessment and 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. The final 15 percent was derived from analyzing external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, Google and others.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding.

parcel cost management ,

LTL

cost management

and

transportation management , which includes

freight brokerage

and

freight forwarding . Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit

.

SOURCE AFS Logistics

