London, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2024 Made For Advertising (MFA) Ad Spend Report for Mobile Apps , focusing on apps in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The report benchmarks advertising trends on likely MFA mobile apps, including ad spend, age of MFA apps, top grossing MFA mobile apps for open programmatic advertising, and MFA mobile app developers. Pixalate also released web and CTV versions of the report.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 4.3 million downloadable mobile apps, and over 63 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions on mobile devices in Q2 2024, to compile this research.

Key Stats: Pixalate's MFA Ad Spend Benchmark Report for Mobile Apps in Q2 2024



$19 million estimated Q2 2024 open programmatic ad spend went to likely mobile MFA apps

88% of global open programmatic ad spend on likely MFA mobile apps goes to developers with private domains or blank domains 33% of estimated ad spend on likely mobile MFA apps is allocated to “Games” IAB app category, followed by“Lifestyle” (16%), and“Entertainment” (12%)



What's inside the report

Pixalate's Made for Advertising (MFA) Mobile Apps Ad Spend Benchmark Report includes:



Ad spend on likely MFA mobile apps

MFA apps store analysis (Google Play Store and Apple App Store)

App store category analysis

Private vs. public registration

Age of MFA apps Top likely MFA apps and developers based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue and number of apps

Download the full report here .

