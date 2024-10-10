ELEKS Partners With State Consumer Service For Comprehensive IT Analysis To Boost Security And Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advanced IT solutions boost security, efficiency, and digital readiness for Ukraine's eFood system.

- Head of the State Consumer Service, Serhii TkachukCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ELEKS has been selected to conduct a thorough technical analysis of the IT infrastructure of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP) as an initiative under USAID funding. This initiative aims to modernise the agency's systems, ensuring heightened security, efficiency, and readiness for future digital transformation, including implementing the state eFood system.Under the partnership agreement, signed by SSUFSCP, ELEKS, and the East Europe Foundation, ELEKS will lead a comprehensive evaluation of the SSUFSCP's IT infrastructure. This includes a detailed assessment of its registries, software, hardware, and server equipment. The goal is to identify existing vulnerabilities and develop strategies to improve performance, security, and overall functionality."We are honoured to assist SSUFSCP in conducting a comprehensive technical analysis of their IT systems. The project involves a team of experts with extensive experience in analysing and developing complex information systems within government administration. Our priorities include thoroughly assessing current IT systems, identifying potential vulnerabilities, and recommending strategic improvements to enhance efficiency and security. This initiative highlights our commitment to supporting the digital transformation of Ukraine's government services," said Vladyslav Hapanovych, Head of Division at ELEKS.The analysis will be conducted over the next three months and will cover the systems used in SSUFSCP's operations, including regional offices and affiliated organisations. ELEKS' team of experts will focus on optimising IT systems for better performance, security, and data management, thus building a solid basis for the future development of the eFood system. This collaboration highlights ELEKS' dedication to supporting the digital transformation of key public services in Ukraine.About SSUFSCPThe State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP) was established in 2014 as part of a Cabinet of Ministers initiative to streamline Ukraine's central executive bodies. Officially commencing operations in 2016, SSUFSCP is governed by resolutions defining its regulatory framework, responsibilities, and structure. Its goal is to safeguard food safety and consumer protection standards across Ukraine.Following a series of resolutions, the Service's structure and financing were solidified, with oversight by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food and coordination with the Ministry of Finance. SSUFSCP's territorial bodies were also established in 2015, extending its reach nationwide. This agency continues to evolve as it implements and enforces stringent safety and quality standards to protect consumers and enhance the integrity of the country's food production industry.About ELEKSELEKS is a trusted partner for guaranteed software engineering excellence, quality, and transparency every step of the way. The company has provided expert software engineering and consultancy services for over 30 years. Its talent pool of over 2,000+ specialists across Europe, the U.S., and the U.K. covers niches from custom software development to product design and technology advisory, making it the partner of choice for many of the world's leading enterprises, SMEs, and technology challengers.

