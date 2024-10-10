Zefr To Expand AI-Driven Brand Suitability Capabilities For Greater Control On Meta

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) leading brand safety and suitability partner Zefr to expand end-to-end capabilities across Meta, enhances data processing speed

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr is excited to announce Meta's expansion of third-party exclusion capabilities across and Instagram Feed and Reels, which will soon be in testing with an expected GA release of early 2025. Upon release, this enhancement empowers brands to leverage Zefr's AI-driven exclusion technology, offering more refined control over ad placements across a broader range of content surfaces on Instagram and Facebook.

As Meta's initial testing partner for brand suitability verification for Feed and Reels, Zefr played a critical role in laying the foundation for content-level blocklists. Early on, we identified the need for more flexible controls, enabling brands to go beyond broad content categories and fine-tune their ad placements.

Over the past year, Zefr has helped clients create custom publisher exclusion lists, unlocking new placements while ensuring brand suitability. These custom publisher exclusion lists have proven particularly valuable in avoiding misaligned content across various placements, including Facebook In-stream ads, ads on Facebook Reels, Instagram profile ads, and Audience Network.

Independent third-party exclusion lists, like those Zefr provides, allow advertisers to overlay brand-specific sensitivities on Meta's native tools, ensuring campaigns remain aligned with their unique brand values and safety and suitability requirements.

Real-Time Transparency and Optimization

At Zefr, we prioritize transparency and optimization for our clients' campaigns. Our solutions provide hourly updates, ensuring near real-time visibility into campaign performance. This is particularly important when addressing sensitive brand concerns such as breaking news and crisis response.

Partnering with Industry Leaders for Enhanced Brand Suitability

Zefr's commitment to delivering brand safety and suitability has driven impactful results across Meta platforms. For example, Zefr partnered with a multinational pharmaceutical advertiser on Meta, implementing suitability optimizations via customized publisher blocklists. This collaboration resulted in a +6.7% increase in brand suitability , underscoring the effectiveness of Zefr's AI-powered exclusion technology, in conjunction with Meta's native platform controls, in protecting brands while also driving improved performance.

A Commitment to Brand Safety and Suitability

Zefr remains dedicated to helping advertisers navigate the evolving landscape of content adjacency on social platforms like Facebook and Instagram. By continuously expanding our partnership and innovating through expanded capabilities, we empower brands to achieve more control and precision over their advertising environments. As Meta rolls out further updates to its suitability controls, Zefr will continue to deliver best-in-class solutions that protect our clients' brands across all placements.

