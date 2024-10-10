Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Details & Updated Schedule Of 2025 Earnings Release Dates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington

Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) will release third quarter 2024 results prior to the opening on Thursday, October 17, 2024. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the Investor Relations section of the company's website ( ).

The Company will host a call to review quarterly financial results at 9 a.m. ET.

Conference Call / Webcast Information

The third quarter 2024 conference call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website or through a dial-in telephone number at

(877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029;

conference ID

# 13749221.

A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through Friday, October 25, 2024, at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13749221.

2025 Earnings Release Dates

Huntington provided updated plans to host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates and times:



Fourth quarter 2024 – Friday, January 17, 2025 at 9 a.m. ET

First quarter 2025 – Friday, April 18, 2025 at 9 a.m. ET

Second quarter 2025 – Friday, July 18, 2025 at 9 a.m. ET Third quarter 2025 – Friday, October 17, 2025 at 9 a.m. ET

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) is a $196 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit

Huntington for more information.

