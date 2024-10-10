Reworldtm SECONN Honored As United Way Of Southeastern Connecticut's Community Partner Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PRESTON, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ReworldTM, a leader in sustainable waste solutions and operator of the ReworldTM SECONN Thermomechanical Facility (TTF) , is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Community Partner of the Year award by the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut . This recognition, which is part of the Chairman's Awards of Excellence, highlights the facility's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and fostering positive change through various impactful initiatives.

Over the past year, ReworldTM SECONN has actively partnered with the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut, contributing to numerous programs and events aimed at building a brighter future for local residents. These efforts, totaling 60 volunteer hours, include involvement in the Youth Manufacturing Pipeline initiatives, participation in the Day of Caring, support for Young Leaders activities, and sponsoring the annual Golf Tournament.

"Receiving the Community Partner of the Year award from the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut is a true honor," said Sarah Ganoe, Area Market Specialist at ReworldTM. "We are deeply committed to making a difference, and our partnership with United Way allows us to extend our reach and maximize the positive impact we can have in the region. This award serves as a testament to the hard work and passion of our team and our shared vision for a sustainable and thriving community."

The Community Partner of the Year award serves as a recognition of the significant contributions made by ReworldTM SECONN to advance the mission of the United Way and create meaningful change throughout Southeastern Connecticut.

The ReworldTM SECONN TTF provides the community with reliable and sustainable waste services. Every year, the facility avoids over 500,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases by diverting waste from methane producing landfills. It turns waste into valuable resources and produces enough renewable energy to power 11,000 homes for one year. The site also recovers 9,500 tons of metal for recycling, which is equivalent to 56 million aluminum cans or 7,000 steel cars.

About ReworldTM: ReworldTM is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. ReworldTM is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Nicolle Robles

[email protected]

(862) 345-5245

SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED