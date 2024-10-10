(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Garberiel lithium-ion battery chargers manufactured by Jisell Inc., of China, and sold on and other websites, because they pose a risk of serious injury and death.

CPSC evaluated the battery chargers and found that when plugged into a wall outlet, they can overheat, resulting in arcing and causing fires, which can lead to serious injury or death.

There have been six reported incidents associated with the chargers since 2019, including one fire that resulted in the death of a 74-year-old in Shreveport, Louisiana in December 2019. In the fatal incident, the consumer's charger caught fire while in use, resulting in a fire that caused burn injuries and death.



The defective battery chargers are four-slot and six-slot battery chargers that can be used to charge lithium-ion batteries of various sizes.

The chargers are black and come with a cord to connect the charger with a power source.

The battery chargers have been sold online since 2019 on Amazon and on other websites, including Newegg. The chargers sell for between $10 and $18 for the four-slot charger and between $12 and $27 for the six-slot charger.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately unplug the charger and dispose of it.



