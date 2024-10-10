Topline Financial Credit Union Members And Employees Help Youth Prepare For A Successful Back To School Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TopLine's 21st annual school drive benefits local communities

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their 21st Annual School Supply Drive that benefitted local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP) and Keystone Community Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated a variety of school supplies including notebooks, folders, binders, pencils, crayons, calculators, flash drives, backpacks and more to help youth in our communities get ready for the new school year.

TopLine and community members could purchase items from the credit union's Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry, and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended employees and members had donated over 1,600 school supply items, over 40 backpacks and over $1,000 in cash to assist local youth in need.

TopLine was also the key sponsor for Keystone Community Services School Supply Event at the Merriam Park Community Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The event included resource tables for community programs, food assistance, free haircuts, and other perks for youth and families. Over 1,000 free backpacks with all the necessary school supplies were distributed.

"Thank you to all our incredible members and employees who generously contributed to our school supply drive,” says Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “Back-to-school season can be stressful for families, the generous support of our donors makes a meaningful difference in helping students succeed, and supporting our non-profit partners in school supply distribution.”

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. There are over 4,900 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 250 youth annually. Visit to learn more.

CEAP (Community Emergency Assistance Programs) , serving Hennepin and Anoka Counties, is a community-based, non-profit agency that partners with other resources to assist people in need. The mission of CEAP is to stabilize individuals and families in financial distress and maximize their ability to live independently and with dignity. Visit to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone's mission is to strengthen the capacity of individual and families to improve their quality of life. Visit to learn more.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota's 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations - in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul's Como Park - as well as by phone and online at or . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram . To learn more about the credit union's foundation , visit /Foundation .

