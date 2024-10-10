Noa Nitzan Geffen Joins CRM Leader, Optimove, As General Counsel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned expert will guide Optimove on its legal strategy and operations in its next critical phase of growth across the globe

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, today announced that Noa Nitzan Geffen has joined the company as General Counsel. Noa brings extensive experience in corporate and commercial law, along with a strategic legal perspective. In her role, she will advise on the company's legal strategy and operations, including mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and intellectual property and privacy issues. She will report to Hila Shabtai Shemesh, the company's Vice President of Finance.

Prior to joining Optimove, Noa served as Legal Counsel at Pentera Security Ltd., where she successfully negotiated a variety of complex commercial agreements and provided strategic guidance on global corporate matters, including intellectual property and privacy issues.

Seasoned legal expert

Before her tenure at Pentera, Noa was a Commercial and Corporate Associate at Naschitz Brandes Amir & Co. Law Firm, representing international technology companies. Her expertise includes commercial negotiations, corporate transactions such as mergers and acquisitions, private equity deals, and managing complex legal disputes, including commercial litigation and class actions.

Noa holds an LL.M. in Commercial Law from Tel-Aviv University, an LL.B. from the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, and a B.A. in Business Administration (Finance).

“I am thrilled to join Optimove at such an exciting juncture in the company's journey,” Noa Nitzan Geffen said.“Optimove has made significant advancements in its platform capabilities, as it continues as a recognized leader in CRM Marketing by leading analyst firms. Further, the company has experienced explosive growth in just the past year. I am excited to contribute to Optimove's growth and success as we explore new verticals and expand our presence in various geographic markets through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.”



Optimove milestones

In the past year alone, Optimove has achieved significant milestones, reinforcing its position as a leader in the marketing technology space. The company was recognized as a leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, showcasing its robust capabilities in customer journey orchestration and marketing automation.



Additionally, Optimove launched new features, including OptiPromo , which automates complex reward calculations and delivers personalized promotions. This demonstrates its commitment to enhancing customer engagement and retention strategies for B2C marketers.

Furthermore, the introduction of AI-led innovations, such as AI-Orchestrated Gamification , empowers brands to create real-time, immersive customer experiences, significantly enhancing marketing efforts.

Notably, AI-orchestrated marketing is a hallmark of Optimove as it was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI in 2012

The company has also expanded into new verticals and geographic markets, broadening its reach and influence within the CRM marketing landscape.

Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove, stated,“Noa joins Optimove at a pivotal time in our growth. Her expertise will further strengthen our robust legal framework to support our innovative initiatives, including our advancements in AI-driven CRM Marketing solutions. Her legal acumen and negotiation skills will be invaluable to our leadership team as we work to ensure B2C brands gain their customers' loyalty for life, driving deeper connections and enhancing customer experiences.”

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action. In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report, it was ranked #1 by Gartner for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer global brands. For more information, visit Optimove.com .

Attachment

Noa Nitzan Geffen has joined Optimove as General Counsel

CONTACT: Guy Leshno Optimove +447716089172 ...