The Brooks Group Recognized Among Notable Providers In Global Research Firm's Sales Training Services Landscape, Q4 2024

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced today it has been named in Forrester's The Sales Training Services Landscape, Q4 2024 report. The Brooks Group self-reported the extended business scenarios of competency assessments, consistent sales methodology, and sales opportunity qualification process as the top three for which clients select them.

"We're honored to be recognized in Forrester's 2024 Sales Training Services Landscape as one of the notable vendors in the space," said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. "We believe our inclusion underscores the value of our consultative sales approach and its impact on our clients' business performance."

The report by Forrester; a leading global research firm, notes, "With the heightened focus on seller skills and knowledge of prospects' business challenges, it is more critical than ever that sales leaders ensure all sales roles have the competencies required for success."

The Q4 2024 Sales Training Services Landscape provides an overview of 13 vendors that provide sales training services. Sales leaders can use this report to understand the value they can expect from a sales training services provider, learn how providers differ, and investigate options based on size and market focus.

Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been recognized as an innovator in the sales training and performance industry, developing long-standing relationships with industry-leading companies. The effectiveness of its training and development programs is proven by measurable ROI and continued client success.



About The Brooks Group

We unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit .



