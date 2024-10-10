Aryastha Life Sciences Appoints Elite Executive Team To Lead Center For Translational Science

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON and HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Aryastha Life Sciences, a premier Contract Research, Development, and Organization is thrilled to announce the appointment of an elite team of senior executives to drive its Integrated Drug Discovery and Development and overall company scientific strategy. With a unique proposition, the team brings extensive experience, having filed 11 INDs, developed 6 clinical candidates, and worked on over 75 integrated drug discovery projects across various therapeutic indications. Co-founder and CEO Dr. Raghava Reddy Kethiri states, "There is no other company working with a biotech mindset and offering intellectual solutions to clients like Aryastha, especially in field of translational science. Our clients will benefit from the invaluable experience of our scientific/leadership team and cutting-edge technology platforms."

Dr. Ram Shankar Upadhayaya Ph.D., D.Sc.: Chief Technology Officer

Ram Shankar Upadhayaya joins Aryastha Life Sciences as Chief Technology Officer, bringing over 24 years of leadership experience in pharmaceutical industry. Recently earning his Doctor of Science, Ram also holds a Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry and has studied RNA and Structural Biology at Uppsala University, Sweden.

A visionary in new drug discovery, Ram specializes in oncology, autoimmune, metabolic disorders, and infectious diseases. His career is marked by successful funding acquisitions, leadership of global multidisciplinary teams, and bridging the gap between academia and industry. "I am excited to join Aryastha and collaborate with its remarkable team of scientists," said Ram. "Our innovative technology platforms, derived from patient samples and pluripotent stem cells, bridge the gap between 'molecule to medicine' enhancing predictability of clinical success."

Laura Sailor: Chief Business Officer

Laura Sailor joins Aryastha as Chief Business Officer, bringing over 30 years of industry experience. A graduate of Saint Joseph's College in Standish Maine, ME, USA Laura is celebrated for her entrepreneurial spirit and stellar track record of establishing successful CROs worldwide.

Dr. Gnaneswar Atturu, MD: Chief Clinical Advisor

Dr. Gnaneswar Atturu, MD a distinguished clinical scientist and Senior Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon, brings over 25 years of experience from India and the UK. He earned MRCS, FRCS, Ch.M, and MBA from UK, awarded "The James Hogarth Pringles Gold Medal" by Royal College of Edinburgh. His scholarly contributions include authoring books and publishing numerous peer-reviewed clinical articles.

