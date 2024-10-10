George Washington University Law School Aligns Curriculum With NCMA's Contract Management Standard®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Washington University Law School is pleased to announce its adoption of the National Contract Management Association's (NCMA) Contract Management Standard® (CMSTM) into its Procurement Law Program curriculum. This groundbreaking alignment marks a significant advancement in the program's commitment to preparing students for excellence in the profession.

GW Law

Continue Reading

As a recognized leader in education with a long tradition of offering specialized degrees for public procurement professionals, GW Law is dedicated to equipping its students with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in careers related to government contracts. By integrating the CMS into its curriculum, the law school ensures that its students are not only well-versed in cutting-edge contract management practices but also well-prepared for Certified Contract Management Associate (CCMA) certification, a key credential for professionals in the community.

"We are thrilled to partner with NCMA in our shared mission to educate the acquisition workforce," said Jessica Tillipman, Associate Dean for Government Procurement Law. "Federal acquisition law and policy are hard enough to understand without people speaking different languages. Adopting the CMS helps the graduates of our Government Procurement Master of Studies and Law (MSL) programs advance their contract management careers. Adopting the CMS is common sense. It's a win-win."

Kraig Conrad, Chief Executive Officer of NCMA, added, "The adoption of the Contract Management Standard by a prestigious research institution like GW Law is a landmark achievement. It signifies a commitment to excellence, ensuring that students are not only equipped with the most current industry standards but also empowered to adapt to and excel in the evolving demands of the contract management profession."

The integration of CMS into the program's curriculum aligns with GW Law's broader mission to provide an impactful legal education that is both forward-thinking and grounded in practical experience.

The CMS promotes a unified approach across all sectors, streamlining contract management and easing burdens for everyone involved. Endorsed by the U.S. Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP), its widespread adoption benefits both public and private sectors. For universities, aligning with the CMS is vital, as it equips students with essential contract management skills, giving them a competitive edge, preparing them for successful careers, and enhancing their future career mobility.

Long-time NCMA members, Professors Steve Schooner (Fellow, CPCM, Board of Advisors, Dana Distinguished Service Award) and Chris Yukins, have encouraged student participation in NCMA for decades and enjoyed watching GW Law graduates play increasingly significant roles in the profession. "Following the tradition of our esteemed predecessor and mentor, Ralph Nash (Board of Advisors), we believe that NCMA plays a pivotal role in the professionalization of the acquisition workforce.

Adopting CMS is not just a logical, but an obvious next step," said Schooner

To learn more about becoming a Contract Management Standard® Adopter and how it benefits students, visit: NCMA Adopter Information .

About NCMA:

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) –

– is a thriving community of over 100,000 contract management professionals globally. Dedicated to fostering a globally recognized contract management profession and strengthening its connections with related acquisition communities, NCMA serves a diverse membership spanning both the public and private sectors. Through its steadfast commitment to facilitating the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners, NCMA provides a platform for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums, driving innovation and excellence in the field of contract management.



About GW Law's Government Procurement Program:

As the world's preeminent government contracts law program, GW Law is the birthplace of the academic study of government procurement law and has been educating successful government procurement lawyers and acquisition professionals for over 60 years. The expansive and diverse curriculum, taught by world-renowned faculty, provides students with an understanding of how procurement systems operate and exposes students to varying perspectives on emerging issues in the law. More information is available at .

Media Contact:

Holly DeHesa, Director of Marketing and Communications, NCMA

571-382-1111

[email protected]

SOURCE National Contract Management Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED