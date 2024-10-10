Wereldhave Maintains 5-Star GRESB Rating, Leading Position In ESG Reporting And Sustainability Performance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wereldhave received several awards as a result of its ESG program 'A Better Tomorrow':



Wereldhave has retained its 5-star rating in the 2024 Global Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB, the leading global ESG benchmark for real estate).

With a score of 92/100, Wereldhave retains its 5-star rating from GRESB for the eleventh consecutive year. A solid achievement in the light of ever-increasing benchmark requirements and strong peer performance. Wereldhave also received its ninth consecutive Gold Award in the annual Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA sBPR).

"This continued recognition of benchmarks like GRESB and EPRA convinces us we are on the right path and validates our ongoing investments and commitment to sustainability. GRESB enables us to benchmark our sustainability performance against industry peers and provides further guidance for our strategic direction and goal-setting. Our ESG strategy, 'A Better Tomorrow,' provides a clear roadmap for our company and operations. Additionally, we are making significant progress toward ensuring our reporting will comply with CSRD standards by 2025.", said Dennis de Vreede, CFO at Wereldhave.





