FTI Consulting Adds Geopolitical Expert Jens Paulus As A Senior Managing Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jens Paulus as a Senior Managing Director in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.



Mr. Paulus, who is based in Berlin, has advised corporate and public clients on a wide range of risk, compliance and geopolitical-related matters for more than 20 years. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will help clients develop strategies to navigate disruption and global megatrends, such as climate change and social instability, while also developing plans for resilience and growth.

“Today's geopolitical changes pose major risks for the investments and operational activities of international companies,” said Renato Fazzone , a Senior Managing Director and Leader of FTI Consulting in the Germany, Switzerland and Austria (“DACH”) region.“As the leading business consultancy for clients facing crisis or transformation, we are committed to helping clients safely navigate these risks and make the most of emerging opportunities. Jens is a renowned geopolitical expert across German-speaking countries. I am delighted to welcome him to FTI Consulting, where he will add significant value to our clients.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Paulus was a Partner at PwC. He previously held a similar leadership role at EY and was Head of the Europe and North America department of the German think tank Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

“Clients rely on FTI Consulting for our comprehensive expertise in critical forensic, investigative, regulatory and compliance matters,” said Rory O'Brien , a Senior Managing Director and Head of the EMEA Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting.“Our reputation is built on our ability to attract top-tier experts such as Jens, whose unique skill set perfectly aligns with the complex challenges of today's business environment. In an era where security, the rule of law and geopolitical risk are more crucial than ever, Jens' expertise will be invaluable.”

Mr. Paulus' arrival further strengthens the firm's German practice following the recent appointment of Senior Managing Director Stefan Van Thienen in the Business Transformation practice within the Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment, Managing Director Harald Hertel in the Cybersecurity practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment and Senior Managing Director and Chair of the DACH Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment Dr. Stefan Heissner .

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Paulus said,“As we witness the end of the German and European model that has driven economic success over the past 30 years, the global landscape is shifting in ways that demand a new level of strategic foresight. Geopolitical risks-from energy transitions to supply chain vulnerabilities and regulatory change-are redefining how businesses operate. I look forward to offering tailored insights and strategies to help our clients successfully navigate the complexities that define our times.”

