CHESS Health’S Innovative Contingency Management Platform Secures State Contract To Transform Substance Use Disorder Treatment In Michigan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rochester, New York, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michigan Department of and Human Services (MDHHS announced the selection of CHESS Health's automated contingency management (CM) solution as part of the state's Recovery Incentives Pilot to address substance use disorder (SUD). The pilot, supported by funds and $6 million in opioid settlement funds distributed over the next three years, launches in January. It will expand access to for Medicaid and Healthy Michigan Plan (HMP) enrollees with SUD.

Contingency Management is an evidence-based digital behavioral intervention that positively impacts treatment outcomes for individuals with substance use disorders (SUD) by providing reinforcements and rewards for meeting treatment goals. More than three decades of research have demonstrated that CM enhances medication adherence and treatment retention by reinforcing and incentivizing positive behaviors. It can be utilized as a standalone intervention or in conjunction with other treatment options.

“The Recovery Incentives Pilot is another example of Michigan leading in addressing substance use disorder through the use of the latest evidence-based tools in prevention, treatment, and recovery,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director.“CHESS Health's digital technology offers customization of rewards for participants meeting their treatment goals and immediate delivery through a reloadable debit card.”

In the initial launch, participating providers will have access to the digital CM tool for clients with stimulant or opioid use disorder. Participants who meet their treatment goals by providing negative drug tests or continue to engage in treatment after positive drug tests will receive digital gift cards to purchase essential items like food and gas.

Digital delivery of rewards ensures the transactions are secure and trackable, which allows for thorough reporting and oversight. Individuals enrolled in Medicaid or HMP with a qualifying diagnosis will be eligible for rewards.

“We are honored our contingency management platform was chosen by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to contribute to this vital initiative,” noted Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health.“This partnership represents a significant opportunity for us to work together in enhancing the lives of individuals with substance use disorder. We are committed to leveraging our innovative technology to improve recovery outcomes and support Michigan's ongoing efforts in this critical field.”

About Michigan's Recovery Incentives Pilot

The Recovery Incentives Pilot is designed to address the SUD crisis in Michigan by implementing effective, evidence- and community-based SUD treatment and recovery services. By establishing contingency management as a covered benefit on a pilot basis for Medicaid and Healthy Michigan Plan enrollees, the state believes it can improve outcomes by supporting individuals in making the behavior changes that drive recovery. To learn more, visit the MDHHS Recovery Incentives Pilot webpage.

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health partners with healthcare providers, community organizations, state and local governments, and health plans to amplify their impact by helping them reach and engage individuals at the moments that matter with evidence-based digital health solutions that span the entire lifecycle of substance use disorder (SUD) management―from prevention and intervention to treatment and recovery. Click for more information about CHESS Health's contingency management solution .

