CYBER ENVIRO-TECH INC ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SOME OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO FOCUS ON THE LAUNDRY INDUSTRY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Enviro-Tech (CETI) (OTCQB: CETI ) CETI, is pleased to announce a partnership with its shareholder-based subsidiary, CETI Axenic (CAX), to pursue opportunities in the commercial laundry business. This industry, which consumes over 1.7 trillion gallons of water annually at a cost exceeding $3.5 billion, currently recycles only about 32% of the water used. With CETI's innovative water remediation systems, recycling rates can increase to over 90%, resulting in potential annual savings of more than $1 billion.

Beyond the significant water conservation benefits, CETI's offers numerous advantages over conventional wastewater cleaning methods. It provides up to 48 hours of residual disinfectant, is eco-friendly, removes PFAS ("forever chemicals") by over 85% and eliminates water softening measures. By circumventing the use of such chemicals, CETI's bio-mechanical process eliminates effluent, eliminating the need for sewage treatment. Recycling water creates a 50% energy savings by reducing the use of heat on incoming water and the demand on local water resources to lower the laundromat environmental footprint.

These combined benefits could yield over 20% in cost savings while enhancing cleaning and disinfection efficiency.

"We were pleased to be approached by a small group of CETI's shareholders who believe in our products and processes enough to drive deployment of our technologies into their respective industries. This will allow us to focus on our current markets while providing ancillary revenues to CETI.

Such revenues include a licensing fee along with a revenue sharing arrangement between both companies," said Kim D. Southworth, co-founder and CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

CETI remains committed to advancing sustainable, efficient water remediation technologies and solutions for cleaning industrial wastewater and is currently focused on contaminated crude oil and sludge, consistently prioritizing cost-effective, environmentally responsible practices.

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC.

CETI is an international eco-conscious, oil/sludge, water and soil remediation Company. Using bio remedial material and other proprietary equipment and processes, we are able to extract and eliminate many hazardous waste materials found in today's oil, industrial wastewater and soil. CETI has designed safe, cost-effective remediation systems including 4th Industrial Revolution technologies. This would include machine learning, artificial intelligence, the cloud, SCADA, etc., along with the application of our non-chemical, bio remedial material. Our core business model is focused on cleaning oil/sludge ponds, storage tanks, oil spills, mining and other soil remediation projects and all bodies of contaminated industrial wastewater.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

Winston McKellar,

Dir of IR/PR

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

866.687.6856

SOURCE Cyber Enviro-Tech

