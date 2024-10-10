Segway Announces Strategic Partnership With Stellantis Through Mopar Dealer Portal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) America's Favorite Electric Scooters Are Now Accessible to

Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat Jeep® and Dealers Nationwide

ARCADIA, Calif.

, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway-Ninebot , the global leader in the micromobility solutions and robotic service industries, today announces a strategic partnership with Mopar the authentic global service, parts and customer care brand for Stellantis vehicles. Through this partnership, select Segway products including its popular electric scooters and GoKart are now available to Mopar's authorized Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep® and Ram dealers in North America.

This initiative will empower dealers to offer their customers a wider array of electric mobility options, enhancing convenience and complementing the automotive lifestyle. Customers can add a Segway scooter to their purchase when buying a new / used car or independently at any participating dealership.

"Segway's electric transportation solutions perfectly complement Stellantis' lineup of cars, trucks and SUVs."

"Segway's electric transportation solutions perfectly complement Stellantis' lineup of cars, trucks and SUVs by providing efficient options for short-distance commutes. The partnership with Mopar reflects our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, ensuring that our customers enjoy safe, reliable and engaging mobility experiences every day," said Tom Hebert, Vice President of Sales at Segway. "For Segway, this collaboration opens a new channel to reach consumers and positions our products as a valuable 'add-on' to a vehicle purchase, enhancing the overall customer experience."

"We're confident our dealers will appreciate this unique new opportunity

to offer Segway products to their customers," said Mike Koval Jr., senior vice president, head of Mopar North America. "Segway is a well-known, respected brand and we are proud to partner with them for exciting and trend-setting modes of personal transportation."

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Segway's mission to bring cutting-edge products to a broader audience, making the brand's best-selling LEVs more accessible to Mopar's expansive network of dealers and their customers.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Expanded Product Availability: Mopar dealers will now have access to many of Segway's renowned micromobility products, enabling them to offer customers more versatile and eco-friendly transportation options. The full list of offerings includes: Segway's C2 Pro, E2 Pro, F2, Max G2 and GoKart Pro2.Enhanced Customer Experience: With Segway products readily available at select dealerships, customers can explore and purchase the latest in personal mobility technology directly from their trusted automotive service provider.Commitment to Innovation: Both Segway and Mopar® are committed to pioneering new pathways in the automotive and mobility sectors. This partnership represents a shared vision of a more connected, sustainable future.

ABOUT SEGWAY-NINEBOT



Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation, powersports and robotics. Established in Bedford, NH, US, in 1999, Segway is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit

ABOUT MOPAR

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar

expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

