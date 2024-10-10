Slingshot Transforms Data Into Actionable Insights For Teams With New AI Capabilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Slingshot AI Analyzes Data Across Departments, Platforms and Channels to Deliver Performance Insights and Trends in Seconds

Cranbury, NJ, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slingshot , the work management from software company Infragistics that brings data to the center of everything teams work on, today announced the launch of new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that power teams to make informed business decisions with data, faster. With Slingshot AI, everyday business users can now derive clear, actionable insights from all of a company's data sources that track performance, process, people and profitability–across departments, platforms and channels–in seconds. These automated insights eliminate the task of manually sifting through and analyzing data, so teams can increase productivity, make decisions faster and prioritize the strategic work that drives business growth.

Companies today have more data than ever before, but their data is only as valuable as the insights it provides to teams. For many companies, data is spread across several systems, channels and gatekeepers. This leaves data inaccessible to teams and unable to offer comprehensive insights into the performance of an organization, departments and projects. Companies also can't properly run AI when data is siloed like this because the technology needs to easily access data in one place, to learn from and make decisions. In fact, 45% of companies say they haven't implemented AI because their organization's data is not yet ready, according to the 2024 Digital Work Trends Report .

Slingshot has been solving for disparate data since its inception by centralizing companies' data across multiple data sources and systems. By bringing together this data, the work management platform has created an AI foundation for companies, directly in its platform. Now, Slingshot is pairing this centralized data with conversational AI to automate insights for teams, so they can quickly access and analyze data to integrate it into their everyday workflows and decisions.

Quickly understand performance and identify trends to make informed business decisions.

Teams are already bringing together analytics from multiple data sources in Slingshot, including databases and spreadsheets (e.g. Excel and Google Sheets), SaaS systems, Big Data and Cloud data products (e.g. Google Analytics, BigQuery and Snowflake), and financial, marketing and sales tools (e.g. Salesforce Marketing Cloud, HubSpot and Marketo).

With Slingshot AI, teams can ask questions in simple business terms and receive an answer in seconds, based on an interpretation of company data. This AI-driven analysis saves teams hours of searching and sifting through data, so they can focus instead on making the data drive value for the business.

For example, teams can understand how their latest marketing campaign performed across different platforms or identify the most recent customer trends from CRM and sales data, without manually going through any of the data. A marketing team, for instance, may ask,“How much did we spend on advertising last year?” or“How is marketing spend distributed by channel?” Slingshot AI will deliver immediate insights and answers based on company data across departments, platforms and channels.

Create dashboards to visualize data.

Teams can also automate multi-source data visualizations to identify trends, assess performance and forecast the next best steps for the business or a given project. When teams ask questions about business performance and trends, Slingshot AI will create visualizations–or charts, graphs and other types of visuals–based on company data. These data visualizations offer teams a holistic view into data so they can quickly understand patterns that are important for their overall performance and strategy.

These automated visualizations can be easily added to a permanent dashboard within Slingshot, so teams can regularly review them and evaluate performance in real-time.

Empower every employee to be a data analyst.

Historically, data has been managed and analyzed by highly skilled data analysts with years of training. Slingshot enables everyday business users-–or employees without prior data analysis experience–to derive value from data.

Slingshot AI analyzes and visualizes every piece of data and puts it into understandable terms for teams. Slingshot users simply have to ask questions regarding their data, and they will receive actionable responses in seconds. This empowers teams to use data in their day-to-day work, because they understand the meaning behind it and can easily use it to make decisions and drive productivity.

Translate insights directly into action.

Slingshot's AI capabilities enhance team collaboration and productivity by giving employees better access to both data and discussion highlights.

Data insights and visualizations created with AI can be seamlessly shared with other team members across Slingshot, creating alignment and setting a solid base for discussions and brainstorms. Slingshot AI also enables teams to summarize these discussions and extract action items. For instance, instead of reading through a week-long discussion after being out of the office, a team member can use Slingshot AI to summarize the discussion and understand what they missed in a few minutes. Teams can also automate action items from discussions or meeting notes, and immediately create tasks in Slingshot for team members to complete those action items.

“We've spent years building companies' AI foundations as we created one place where companies can bring together all of their data, and now we're giving teams the ability to act on that data quickly with automated insights,” said Dean Guida, Founder of Slingshot .“With Slingshot AI, we're making it easy for every company to be a data-driven organization, to power better decisions, improve productivity, and ultimately, increase business growth.”

Slingshot is available as a desktop app (Mac and Windows ) and mobile app (Apple App Store and Google Play ) and via slingshot app.io .

About Slingshot

Slingshot is the work management platform that gives teams a single place to collaborate, make data-driven decisions, manage projects, share content and set goals. By connecting everyone with everything they need to get work done, Slingshot puts an end to the interrupted workflows that result from constant app-switching to optimize processes and boost team productivity. The AI-powered platform brings data to the center of workflows, project and individual tasks to help teams make more informed decisions, faster, and drive business growth. Slingshot is available as a desktop app (Mac and Windows ) and mobile app (Apple App Store and Google Play ), and can be accessed on any web browser at Text>slingshot . The platform was built by software company Text>Infragistics .

