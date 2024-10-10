(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Cloud Compliance is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing regulatory requirements and heightened concerns around data privacy. Pune, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Compliance Market Size Analysis: “ According to a recent report by S&S Insider, the Cloud Compliance Market was valued at USD 31.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 115.98 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 16.63% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ” Regulatory Frameworks and the Demand for Compliance Solutions As organizations continue to migrate to cloud environments, the importance of compliance with various regulatory frameworks has become paramount. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations, necessitating businesses to ensure that their cloud operations adhere to industry standards. For example, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe mandates strict guidelines for data handling and processing, compelling organizations to invest in robust cloud compliance solutions to avoid hefty fines and reputational damage. Organizations with a high level of noncompliance face an average data breach cost of $5.05 million, which is 12.6% higher than the average cost of a data breach, reported at around $560,000. In 2023, more than half (53%) of risk and compliance professionals reported that their organizations have mature compliance programs, a significant increase from 38% in 2022. Moreover, the rise of data breaches and cyber threats has prompted businesses to prioritize compliance to safeguard sensitive information. This growing awareness has led to a surge in demand for comprehensive cloud compliance solutions that help organizations effectively manage and mitigate compliance risks while maintaining operational efficiency.





Get a Sample Report of Cloud Compliance Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (AWS Compliance Center, AWS Audit Manager)

Microsoft Azure (Azure Policy, Microsoft Compliance Manager)

Google Cloud (Google Cloud Compliance Manager, Security Command Center)

IBM (IBM Cloud Compliance Center, IBM Guardium)

Oracle (Oracle Cloud Compliance, Oracle Cloud Guard)

VMware (VMware CloudHealth, VMware Secure State)

Cisco (Cisco Cloudlock, Cisco Umbrella)

Palo Alto Networks (Prisma Cloud, Aperture)

McAfee (MVISION Cloud, McAfee Total Protection for Data Loss Prevention)

Symantec (Symantec CloudSOC, Symantec DLP Cloud)

Check Point Software Technologies (CloudGuard, Dome9)

Tenable (Tenable.io,

Fortinet (FortiGate Cloud, FortiAnalyzer)

Trend Micro (Trend Micro Cloud One, Deep Security)

Splunk (Splunk Cloud, Splunk Enterprise Security)

Qualys (Qualys Cloud Platform, Qualys Web Application Scanning)

Proofpoint (Proofpoint Cloud App Security Broker, Proofpoint Threat Protection)

Thales Group (CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager, SafeNet Trusted Access)

ServiceNow (ServiceNow GRC, ServiceNow Cloud Management) Zscaler (Zscaler Cloud Security, Zscaler Internet Access) and others. Cloud Compliance Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 31.20 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 115.98 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.63% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers .Stringent data protection laws like GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA are forcing organizations to adopt cloud compliance solutions to avoid hefty penalties and ensure data security.

.With more businesses migrating to cloud environments, there is a growing need for automated compliance solutions to manage and streamline regulatory requirements efficiently

.Growing Demand for Compliance Automation and increasing awareness of cloud security risks

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Cloud Compliance Market , Make an Enquiry Now@

Segment Analysis

By Component | Software Segment Leads the Market

In 2023, the software segment of the cloud compliance market held the highest revenue share, accounting for 58%. The increasing adoption of compliance management software is attributed to its ability to automate compliance processes, enhance monitoring capabilities, and streamline reporting procedures. Organizations are leveraging software solutions to ensure continuous compliance with various regulations, enabling them to respond swiftly to compliance audits and assessments.

The software segment's growth is further fueled by advancements in technology, which facilitate the integration of compliance solutions with existing cloud infrastructure. Features such as real-time compliance monitoring, automated reporting, and risk assessment tools are driving the demand for cloud compliance software among enterprises.

By End User | BFSI Sector Dominates the Market

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector emerged as the largest end-user of cloud compliance solutions, holding a significant revenue share of 23% in 2023. The BFSI sector faces stringent regulatory requirements and is subjected to rigorous compliance checks, making it imperative for these organizations to implement robust cloud compliance frameworks.

With the increasing digitization of financial services, BFSI institutions are adopting cloud compliance solutions to manage regulatory compliance effectively, enhance data security, and mitigate risks associated with data breaches. The sector's commitment to maintaining compliance with regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations is driving the demand for specialized cloud compliance solutions.

Cloud Compliance Market Segmentation:

By Component



Services Software

By Application



Audit and Compliance Management

Threat Detection and Remediation

Activity Monitoring and Analytics Visibility and Risk Assessment

By Cloud Model



Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service By Organization Size

Large Enterprises



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-user

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail and e-Commerce

Government Others

Regional Insights | North America Leads the Cloud Compliance Market

In 2023, North America maintained its dominant position in the cloud compliance market, capturing approximately 40% of the market share. The region's success can be attributed to its robust regulatory landscape and advanced technological infrastructure, which facilitate the adoption of cloud compliance solutions. In particular, the United States has seen significant investments in compliance technologies, driven by the need to comply with regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX). Furthermore, the U.S. government has implemented initiatives aimed at promoting data privacy and security, further boosting the demand for cloud compliance solutions.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rates during the forecast period, fuelled by rapid digital transformation and increasing regulatory scrutiny. Countries like India, China, and Australia are experiencing a surge in cloud adoption, leading to heightened demand for compliance solutions as businesses seek to navigate complex regulatory environments.









Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Cloud Compliance Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

Recent Developments



In June 2024, AWS announced the launch of its new cloud compliance management service, which integrates seamlessly with existing cloud infrastructures and offers automated compliance checks against regulatory standards.

In April 2024, Microsoft expanded its compliance offerings with the introduction of enhanced reporting tools, enabling organizations to streamline their compliance reporting processes while maintaining regulatory adherence. In February 2024, IBM acquired a leading compliance software provider, strengthening its position in the cloud compliance market and enhancing its capabilities to offer end-to-end compliance solutions to its clients.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Cloud Compliance Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Cloud Compliance Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Cloud Compliance Market Segmentation, By Cloud Model

10. Cloud Compliance Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

11. Cloud Compliance Market Segmentation, By End-user

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Cloud Compliance Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)