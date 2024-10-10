Opendoor To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 7Th, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading for residential transactions, today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 results for the period ended September 30, 2024 following the close of the on Thursday, November 7, 2024. On that day, management will host a call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.



What: Opendoor Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website,

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor's investor relations website for one year following the live call at

About Opendoor

Opendoor is a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions whose mission is to power life's progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple and certain way to sell and buy a home. Opendoor is a team of problem solvers, innovators, and operators who are leading the future of real estate. Opendoor currently operates in markets nationwide.

For more information, please visit

