AI-Based Prediction Of Mental Health Crises Can Save Lives, But Models Must Be Transferable And Replicable

Research from Koa demonstrates its AI mental health crisis prediction model is effective across diverse healthcare contexts.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Research from Koa Health, recently published in Nature Digital has demonstrated that machine (ML) algorithms designed to predict mental health crises can be effectively transferred and applied across different healthcare settings and geographies despite substantial differences in healthcare systems and datasets. These algorithms have the potential to improve patient outcomes and ease the burden on healthcare systems by accurately predicting and preventing mental health crises in diverse populations.Mental health crises, including suicide attempts, mental breakdowns, and self-harm have been on the rise globally for far too long. With this in mind, 7 years ago, Koa Health first developed an AI mental health crisis predictor in partnership with NHS England. Foresight by Koa Health is an AI algorithm that predicts hospitalization four weeks beforehand, identifying individuals at high risk of experiencing a crisis, allowing for early intervention and proactive management.The study from Koa Health tested the transferability and replicability of ML models originally developed using data from the National Health Service (NHS). These models were applied to a new dataset of 3,000 patients from a private hospital in Chicago, Illinois, with impressive results. The algorithm successfully identified high-risk patients when initially used in its original version trained on UK structured data as well as after being fine-tuned using US specific data.“This research is a significant step toward integrating machine learning into real-world mental healthcare settings,” said Dr. Aleksandar Matic, Research and Development Director at Koa Health.“By proving the effectiveness of these models across different populations and healthcare systems, we are paving the way for broader adoption of clinical-first technology that has the potential to literally save lives.”In addition to solving for the transferability of machine learning (ML) models across locations, the study's findings also suggest that ML models can be applied to healthcare settings even when historical data or pre-trained models are unavailable. Additionally, the methods used in the study could allow for custom-tailored solutions based on specific healthcare provider needs, particularly where clinical notes are available for analysis.The implications are significant for healthcare providers. Accurately predicting mental health crises allows for timely intervention, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs through better resource management.“Today, too much mental health care is reactive-driven by crisis,” said Dr. Oliver Harrison, CEO and Founder at Koa Health.“We wait for people to get so sick that they need emergency care and a long stay in hospital. At Koa Health, we believe in proactive mental health care focused on timely support. We are delighted to share this example of our powerful technology, which will save lives, human suffering, and money.”Read the full study in npj Nature Digital Medicine.Contact:...ENDSAbout Koa HealthA leading global mental health health services provider, Koa Health is revolutionizing mental health care with clinical-first care pathways developed and validated by renowned experts. Grounded in clinical excellence, and available to 4 million users worldwide, Koa Health's comprehensive care solution, Koa Care 360, delivers all-in-one mental health care-self-care and prevention through clinical treatment-to employees and population-level insights to employers and health plans from a unified platform.Backed by leading investors such as Morningside, Ancora Finance Group, Wellington Partners Life Sciences, and MTIP, Koa Health has spent the past 8 years meticulously researching and validating our comprehensive care model, enabling industries and individuals to take ownership of mental health and transform lives for the better.Mental health is more than just therapy. Email us at ... or visit our website at koahealth to find out how to make mental health manageable, treatable, approachable with Koa Health.

