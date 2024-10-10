6Clicks Recognized As A Cool Vendor In The 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendorstm In Third-Party Risk Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool VendorsTM in Third-Party Risk Management

- Anthony Stevens, CEO & Co-Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 6clicks , the leading provider of AI solutions for cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced today that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool VendorsTM in Third-Party Risk Management Report.

The report highlights interesting, new, and innovative vendors with solutions that are automating time-consuming third-party risk assessment and management processes with AI and generative AI (GenAI).

According to the Gartner report,“Third-party risk management solutions are data and human resource-intensive, making them good candidates for AI automation. Sourcing, procurement, and vendor management leaders managing IT vendor risk will benefit from evaluating cool vendors embracing these technologies to optimize their processes.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Cool Vendors report,” says Anthony Stevens, CEO and co-founder of 6clicks.“We believe that this acknowledgment underscores our commitment to being a true innovator in providing AI-powered cyber GRC solutions and a trusted partner of our customers globally.”

6clicks' AI-powered platform helps CISOs, security teams, and GRC professionals build resilient cyber GRC programs at scale. With its advanced AI engine and Hub & Spoke architecture designed for federated organizations, 6clicks is transforming security compliance and risk management for organizations in diverse sectors, including private equity, defense, insurance, telecommunications, manufacturing, logistics, aviation, and government. Moreover, 6clicks' global partnership program provides a turn-key GRC platform for expert advisory teams to automate client engagement delivery and managed service offerings.

Key highlights of the 6clicks platform include:

- Full-stack GRC: 6clicks provides a holistic platform with integrated content for intelligently managing third-party and vendor risk, multi-framework compliance with global security standards and regulations, automated control testing, and integrated risk and incident management, making it the one-stop shop for cyber GRC.

- Purpose-built AI engine: Harnessing the power of advanced retrieval augmentation generation (RAG), natural language processing (NLP), and a proprietary large language model (LLM) trained in extensive datasets, 6clicks offers the only AI engine truly built for cyber GRC.

- Hub & Spoke architecture: 6clicks' unique Hub & Spoke architecture is designed for federated organizations with distributed operations, providing central governance and oversight while enabling teams to manage specific GRC needs autonomously.

- Flexible deployment options: Customers have the flexibility to deploy 6clicks as a public SaaS solution or in a private hosting environment on Microsoft Azure. Additionally, the platform allows for extensive customization and templating of content and configurations to suit specific organizational and regional requirements.

Louis Straus, co-founder and Chief Product Marketing Officer at 6clicks, added,“Effective third-party risk management is critical in our highly integrated global economy. At 6clicks, we're committed to empowering organizations to not only manage this risk but ensure it's done so in the context of an organization's wider GRC program, in turn removing siloes and building organizational resilience.”

Earlier this year, 6clicks was also named one of the top 40 technology vendors in the 2024 IRM NavigatorTM Annual Viewpoint Report by Wheelhouse Advisors .

To access the full Gartner report, you can download a copy here (for Gartner subscribers only): Cool Vendors in Third-Party Risk Management

About 6clicks

6clicks is transforming cyber risk and compliance management with its AI-powered platform, featuring the pioneering Hub & Spoke architecture tailored for federated businesses, advisors, and managed service providers (MSPs). As the first platform to introduce an AI engine specifically designed for GRC, 6clicks delivers a smarter approach to managing cyber risk and compliance. The 6clicks business model is channel-aligned, and SaaS licensing is transparent and straightforward with unlimited user access and access to frameworks. With sales and support operations presence across APAC, EMEA, and NA, and private cloud hosting options on Microsoft Azure, 6clicks equips cyber leaders and professionals to build resilient, trusted, and scalable cyber risk and compliance programs, disrupting traditional GRC solutions and setting a new standard in the industry.

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Third-Party Risk Management, By Luke Ellery, Joanne Spencer, 24 September 2024. Gartner and Cool Vendors are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Louis Strauss, CPMO & Co-Founder

6clicks

louis@6clicks

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.