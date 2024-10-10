Threshold Care Empowers Caregivers With Real-Time Motion Insights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Motion Wi-Fi Sensing Plug enhances caregiver awareness through privacy-centric motion monitoring without cameras or wearables.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Threshold Care Inc., a company committed to empowering caregivers with essential insights about their aging loved ones, announces the availability of Motion, the first noninvasive Wi-Fi sensing plug designed to provide caregivers with real-time motion insights without needing cameras or wearables. Motion allows caregiving family members to receive focused insights into motion patterns within their loved ones' homes without intruding on their privacy.



According to AARP , more than 48 million Americans care for aging loved ones living independently. This vital caregiving role often carries a heavy financial burden and substantial physical and mental demands. Threshold Care offers Motion, a user-friendly and affordable solution, prioritizing innovation, compassion, and privacy for caregivers and families without requiring behavioral changes. With a simple plug-and-play setup, Motion provides caregivers with actionable information about their loved ones' well-being, allowing them to act when needed while allowing loved ones to maintain their independence.

"As life expectancy increases, so does the desire to age in place. Yet the growing need for non-intrusive, simple and accessible technology to ensure a loved one's well-being has never been more urgent," said Jacob Loader, managing director and co-founder of Threshold Care. "Motion delivers a practical solution that empowers caregivers with information that helps answer the vital question, 'Is my loved one okay right now?' without compromising privacy. It's technology that respects the individual while providing peace of mind to those who care for them."

Motion uses the most advanced Wi-Fi sensing technology to detect motion by measuring disruptions in Wi-Fi signals. Each kit includes three smart plug sensors that can be easily placed in standard outlets throughout the home to create a comprehensive motion zone. These sensors communicate directly with the Wi-Fi router to provide real-time monitoring and insights on movement without capturing images or videos, ensuring the privacy of everyone in the home. Caregivers can monitor motion patterns and access up to two weeks of motion data in the Threshold Care Mobile App, available on Android and iOS . The app provides an intuitive interface for real-time monitoring, ensuring that caregivers can stay informed about their loved one's well-being. The app is simple to use and requires no ongoing maintenance, app check-ins, or training, allowing users to maximize the benefits of Motion with minimal time investment.

The Motion Wi-Fi Sensing Plug kit is USD 59.99 and available for purchase on Amazon and directly from the Threshold Care website . Threshold Care aims to support the caregiving community by fostering a platform where caregivers can connect, share experiences, and access valuable resources.

About Threshold Care, Inc.

Threshold Care, Inc., is a generational care company dedicated to empowering caregivers with insight-based tools to better care for aging loved ones. Threshold helps families navigate the "thresholds of aging" with noninvasive sensors and motion-based monitoring solutions so caregivers can check on the safety of loved ones while preserving their privacy.

