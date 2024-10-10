GCC Health Ministers Tenth Meeting Launch In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 10 (KUNA) - The 10th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministers Committee was held in Doha on Thursday with the participation of Kuwait.

Qatari health Dr. Hanan Al-Kuwari said in her speech that Their Majesties and Highnesses GCC States Leaders prioritize the people's health, noting the efforts made under their directives to develop the health systems to make them more sustainable and boost collaboration in the field.

Al-Kuwari explained that in light of the multiple health challenges the world is facing, enhancing collaboration at a GCC, regional and international levels is of utmost importance to improve efficiency and enhance health security, as boosting the joint work would secure a healthier future for the people.

One of the topics on the agenda was healthy cities, which is a global initiative launched by the World Health Organization with the aim of placing health at the top of social and political agendas.

Another important agenda topic was following up on the implementation of the International Health Regulations by enhancing prevention of the spread of communicable diseases and international health cooperation, in addition to the committee's workplan and training.

For his part, GGC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi stressed that Their Majesties and Highnesses Leaders of the council states, firmly believe that the health sector is the way to achieve healthy development for societies, as health represents a strategic investment for the GCC states.

He noted that hospital beds in GCC countries reached more than 121,000 in 2022, doctors reached more than 224,000 for the same period, while pharmacists exceeded 69,000, and more than 400,000 Gulf citizens benefited from government medical services in other GCC countries during 2023.

The directives of Their Majesties and Highnesses always focus on diligent continuous work to advance the GCC and benefit from the achievements made to serve GCC countries and their citizens, added Al-Budaiwi.

He said that the Gulf countries have begun to occupy the highest ranks in many sectors, most notably the increase in human doctors, beds in hospitals, pharmaceuticals and unified standard specifications for the health sector.

Al-Budaiwi stressed that what GCC countries are doing in this sector is a basic element among many elements through which they have gained this prestigious position regionally and internationally and have become a destination for many countries and regional organizations that wish to engage in strategic partnerships.

Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi headed the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the meeting. (end)

sss













MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108766565