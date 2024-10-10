China Sanctions Three US Firms Over Weapons Sales To Taiwan
10/10/2024 9:08:26 AM
BEIJING, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday announced it had imposed sanctions on three US military-linked firms and 10 senior executives over US weapons sales to Taiwan.
The steps taken against the firms, including Edge Autonomy Operations LLC, Huntingdon Ingalls Industries Inc and Skydio Inc, became effective on Thursday and will freeze any property within China, the Chinese Ministry said in a statement.
It noted that the action taken by US firms violates the One China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, as it represents a clear intrusion in Chinese internal affairs, sovereignty and territorial security.
Most recently, the US government agreed to provide a USD 567 million worth of military aid to Taiwan, including special training programs, drones and infantry fighting vehicles. (end)
