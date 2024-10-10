83 Palestinian Killed, 210 Injured By Israeli Attacks In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The health authorities in Gaza announced Thursday, 83 Palestinians were killed and 220 injured in the strip during the past 24 hours.
Israeli Occupation forces committed five massacres against families in Gaza Strip, killed 83 people and injured 220 others during the past 24 years, said the health authorities in a statement.
In addition, Palestinian casualty toll of the Israeli aggression rose to 42,093 killed and 97,940 injuries since the seventh of last October.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army expanded its ground military operation in northern areas of Gaza Strip for the sixth day in a row, committing a series of massacres in Jabalia, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun.(end)
