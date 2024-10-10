Bank Fraud Case: ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 3.40 Crore In Srinagar
Date
10/10/2024 9:07:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Enforcement Directorate has attached six immovable properties worth over Rs 3 crore in Srinagar in bank fraud case under money laundering act.
In a post on X, ED Srinagar said that it provisionally attached six immovable properties worth Rs. 3.40 Crore belonging to Ishtiyaq Ahmad Parray, Tariq Ali Parray, Haseena Bano and Maqsood Ali Parray in Srinagar and its nearby areas.
ADVERTISEMENT
It also said that
ADVERTISEMENT
a flat at Zakir Nagar, New Delhi was also attached under the provisions of PMLA, 2002
in Jammu & Kashmir Grameen Bank fraud case.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
JKCA Case: ED Seeks Fresh Charges Against Dr Farooq
Crypto Fraud Case: ED Launches First-Ever Search In Ladakh
MENAFN10102024000215011059ID1108766560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.