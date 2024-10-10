Bank Fraud Case: ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 3.40 Crore In Srinagar

In a post on X, ED Srinagar said that it provisionally attached six immovable properties worth Rs. 3.40 Crore belonging to Ishtiyaq Ahmad Parray, Tariq Ali Parray, Haseena Bano and Maqsood Ali Parray in Srinagar and its nearby areas.

It also said that

a flat at Zakir Nagar, New Delhi was also attached under the provisions of PMLA, 2002

in Jammu & Kashmir Grameen Bank fraud case.

