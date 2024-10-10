(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Tabuk Manufacturing Company (a fully owned subsidiary of Astra Industrial Group), a leading Saudi pharmaceutical company, today announced an exclusive licensing partnership with Hanmi, a renowned South Korean pharmaceutical company, to introduce novel value-added medicines to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This partnership is set to improve the landscape by delivering innovative therapeutic solutions aimed at improving patient outcomes across the region.





Under the terms of this agreement, Hanmi will develop and manufacture the products, and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals will hold the marketing authorization rights and be responsible for registering, importing, and promoting them in the region. The agreement also provides for a provision to expand to other products, as well the option of a tech transfer that will enable localized manufacturing at a later stage.





The agreement enables Tabuk to leverage Hanmi’s cutting-edge research and development expertise, bringing forth pioneering treatments that address a major healthcare challenge in the MENA region. This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing healthcare by making high-quality, life-saving treatments more accessible.





Ismail Shehada, CEO of Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Hanmi to introduce these innovative value-added therapies to the MENA region. This collaboration aligns with our strategic goal of expanding access to essential medicines in key markets, addressing critical healthcare needs, and improving quality of life for patients. Our combined expertise will ensure that these breakthrough treatments reach healthcare providers and patients, bringing meaningful value to the healthcare system.”





Ju Hyun Lim, Vice Chairman of Hanmi, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals to bring our innovative therapeutic solutions to the MENA region. This partnership reflects our mutual dedication to addressing significant healthcare challenges and improving patient outcomes. By combining Hanmi’s research expertise with Tabuk’s strong regional presence, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients across the MENA region.”





With healthcare systems in the MENA region facing growing demands, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering value-driven solutions that meet the unique needs of the region.



