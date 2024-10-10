FESPA Middle East advances regional printing industry through global expertise and reinvestment programme

(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) • FESPA’s international Profit for Purpose initiative has reinvested US$9 million in the global printing since 2015



Following a successful launch in Dubai in 2024, FESPA Middle East is gearing up for its second edition from 20-22 January at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. As a global federation of associations for the digital printing, textile and screen-printing community, FESPA is a non-profit organisation that has reinvested US$9 million into the printing industry worldwide since 2015 through its Profit for Purpose programme.



Profit for Purpose is an international reinvestment initiative designed to channel revenue from FESPA events into supporting the sustainable and profitable growth of the global speciality print community. The programme fosters the development of print businesses by providing market insights and facilitating valuable networking opportunities.



Some of the actions it undertakes to deliver this reinvestment initiative, include: the production of technical guides and sustainability guides which offer advice for business owners and are available to FESPA members; the FESPA Print Census report giving insights on trends and long-term growth; funding for association projects who deliver localised activities; as well as bespoke events to connect key stakeholders such as the FESPA Leadership Exchange (FLEX) which was hosted in Dubai in 2023 and at FESPA Middle East 2024 to share knowledge and discuss future trends.



"As a not-for-profit organisation, FESPA has a unique focus, driven by a mission to promote growth and knowledge-sharing in the printing sector and provide ongoing support to the industry worldwide. FESPA Middle East is an important addition to our global portfolio and highlights our commitment to promoting the region’s thriving print sector, making us very different to other trade exhibition organisers," said Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East and Africa), FESPA.



With a global network of over 14,000 members worldwide, FESPA has created a range of exclusive benefits to support those within the industry, including preferential access to exhibitions, networking opportunities, and expert industry insights in multiple languages and a host of informational guides and white papers. Industry professionals within the MENA region can sign-up to FESPA Direct membership in order to access the curated materials and forum.



Visitors to FESPA Middle East 2025 will also have access to a wealth of content when the event returns to Dubai in January next year, with a dynamic showcase of live competitions, learning opportunities, and business-building sessions. On the exhibition floor, you will be free to attend FLEx (FESPA Leadership Exchange), a range of conferences featuring international speakers and experts from across the printing industry covering topics such as Business Building, Personalization, New Technology/Future Vision, Brand Perspective, Sustainability in print.



The event will also host the popular World Wrap Masters – Middle East, part of a global competition series in which wrap installers demonstrate their proficiency, expertise, and technique. In addition, FESPA Middle East will feature Wrap Demos in collaboration with official Learning Partner, The Wrap Institute, providing valuable techniques, tips, and guidance on maximising profits for professionals in the vinyl wrapping industry.



The Sustainability Spotlight stand feature is also set to return, allowing attendees to explore a unique showcase of 100+ sustainable print material samples with data sheets for sourcing, ideas on reducing waste and optimising resource use.



The sectors featured at FESPA Middle East include digital printing, textiles, signage (including digital signage) and screen printing. The inaugural edition featured over 150 brands and exhibitors, and over 3,000 visitors had the opportunity to explore thousands of products on display.



Registration for FESPA Middle East is now open at , and visitors can register for free entry using promo code FMEM501.





