Homegrown New Zealand Tech Success Story Crossware Announces Further Middle East Expansion Off The Back Of Growth In The Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand-headquartered tech company Crossware

has announced plans to strengthen its presence in the Middle East as it prepares to participate in GITEX Global 2024 , the world's largest tech showcase, held from 14th to 18th October 2024 in Dubai.

This move follows increasing demand from and enterprises in the Middle East. The company's expansion in this fast-growing region highlights its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of clients globally.

Meet us at GITEX Global, booth H26-12

This international growth is a direct result of Crossware's remarkable success over the past 12 months, with the company experiencing a nearly 50 per cent increase in its customer base since early 2024. The Auckland-based company now serves almost 1.5 million users worldwide, demonstrating the growing recognition of its email signature platform. This platform enables organisations to maintain centralised control over email signatures, ensuring brand consistency, legal compliance, and an enhanced cybersecurity posture.

Troy Adams , Managing Director of Crossware, attributes the company's impressive growth to the platform's ability to meet the needs of organisations looking for seamless email signature management.

"We are thrilled to announce our plans to establish a more permanent presence in the Middle East off growing demand in the region as we look to attend our second consecutive GITEX Global in Dubai," said Troy Adams.

Crossware's success in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has been primarily led by the company's European team. However, the time has come for a dedicated local presence. "Our attendance at GITEX will be crucial in finalising the establishment of our operations in the region. Crossware's seamless integration with Microsoft 365 is driving demand from government agencies and large enterprises, providing a cost-effective solution to meet regulatory requirements."

As a leading platform for email signatures globally, Crossware's software is used on over 1.8 billion emails annually across 80 countries, giving it a 10 per cent share of the global email market. Its business-to-business clients benefit from the ability to manage the email signatures of thousands of employees while maintaining compliance with legal standards and reinforcing marketing messaging.

"Our participation at last year's GITEX helped us forge key relationships that have been instrumental in our growth," Adams added. "This event offers invaluable insights into the technology sector, and we are excited to highlight Crossware's full capabilities to empower organisations to thrive in today's digital economy."

Crossware remains focused on helping businesses understand the importance of email signatures as vital touchpoints for reinforcing marketing messages and ensuring legal compliance.

Its platform offers a seamless solution for organisations to maintain control over email communications. You can visit Crossware's stand in Dubai's World Trade Centre, by coming up to Hall 26, Stand No. H26-12.

