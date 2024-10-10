(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants Size, Share & Trends Analysis | 2024-2030 | MedSuite | Includes: MIS Interbody Devices, MIS Pedicle Screws, and 5 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, the Brazil minimally invasive spinal implant market was valued at over $22 million. With a projected CAGR of 10%, the market is expected to more than double, reaching over $43 million by 2030.

The report suite on the Brazilian minimally invasive spinal implant market includes several key segments: MIS interbody devices, MIS pedicle screws, spinous process fixation, facet fixation, MIS sacroiliac joint fusion, spine endoscopes, and MIS spine instrumentation. Many segments are expected to grow due to consistent demand for these procedures driven by patient demographics. However, certain segments face declines due to competing technologies and challenges such as currency fluctuation.

A major factor driving growth in the Brazilian minimally invasive spinal implant (MIS) market is the increasing emphasis on physician training. MIS techniques offer many benefits, such as reduced recovery times and lower complication rates, but each approach requires specific training. Physicians need expertise in the unique tools and techniques for each procedure, particularly within the LLIF (lateral lumbar interbody fusion) segment, where product-specific training is crucial.

As more Brazilian physicians become proficient in these procedures, the adoption of MIS is expected to rise. This growth is projected to expand the MIS interbody market and contribute to the broader maturation of the MIS segment in Brazil.

Market Share Insights



ZimVie/Highridge Medical: In 2023, ZimVie/Highridge Medical held the largest share of the Brazilian MIS spine market. Its presence in both the private and public sectors has enhanced brand recognition and surgeon familiarity, aiding the adoption of new technologies. The company's strong growth in Brazil has also been supported by its strategic use of third-party vendors.

Globus Medical/NuVasive: Ranked second in 2023, Globus Medical/NuVasive has significantly expanded its footprint, particularly after their merger. The company led the MIS interbody segment and held the second-largest share in the spinous process fixation market, while also maintaining strong positions in the MIS pedicle screw and facet fixation markets. DePuy Synthes: DePuy Synthes was the third-largest competitor in the Brazilian MIS spine market. It held strong positions across multiple segments, including facet fixation, MIS interbody, and MIS pedicle screws.

Key Market Data Insights:



Data Types: Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecast Period: Projections until 2030, with historical data from 2020

Analysis: Market drivers, limiters, and competitive landscape for each segment

Competitive Breakdown: Market shares, mergers, and acquisitions

Additional Insights: Procedure numbers, company profiles, and SWOT analysis for key competitors Trends in the Brazil Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Brazil Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Overview

1.2 Competitive Analysis

1.3 Market Trends

1.4 Market Developments

1.5 Procedures Included

1.6 Markets Included

2 Introduction

2.1 MIS Interbody Device

2.1.1 Minimally Invasive Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion

2.1.2 Minimally Invasive Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion

2.1.3 Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion

2.1.4 Direct Lateral Interbody Fusion

2.1.5 eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion

2.1.6 Guided Lateral Interbody Fusion

2.1.7 Oblique Lateral Interbody Fusion

2.2 MIS Pedicle Screw

2.2.1 Percutaneous MIS Systems

2.2.2 Retractor-Based MIS Systems

2.3 Spinous Process Fixation

2.4 Facet Fixation

2.5 MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion

2.6 Spinal Endoscopes

2.7 MIS Surgery Instrumentation

3 Procedure Numbers

3.1 MIS Interbody Device Procedures

3.1.1 MIPLIF Procedures

3.1.2 MITLIF Procedures

3.1.3 LLIF Procedures

3.1.4 OLIF Procedures

3.2 MIS Pedicle Screw Procedures

3.2.1 Percutaneous Cannulated Pedicle Screw Procedures

3.2.2 Retractor Cannulated Pedicle Screw Procedures

3.2.3 Retractor Non-Cannulated Pedicle Screw Procedures

3.3 Spinous Process Fixation Procedures

3.4 Facet Fixation Procedures

3.5 MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Procedures

3.6 Spine Endoscope Procedures

4 Currency Exchange Rate

5 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

6 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1 MIS Interbody Device Market

6.1.1 MIS Interbody Device Market by Segment

6.1.1.1 MIPLIF Market

6.1.1.2 MITLIF Market

6.1.1.3 LLIF Market

6.1.1.4 OLIF Market

6.2 MIS Pedicle Screw Market

6.2.1 MIS Pedicle Screw Market by Segment

6.2.1.1 Percutaneous Cannulated Pedicle Screw Market

6.2.1.2 Retractor Cannulated Pedicle Screw Market

6.2.1.3 Retractor Non-Cannulated Pedicle Screw Market

6.3 Spinous Process Fixation Market

6.4 Facet Fixation Market

6.5 MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

6.6 Spine Endoscope Market

6.6.1 Spine Endoscope Market by Segment

6.6.1.1 Endoscope Market

6.6.1.2 Spine Endoscope Instrumentation Market

6.7 MIS Spinal Surgery Instrumentation Market

7 Drivers and Limiters

7.1 Market Drivers

7.2 Market Limiters

8 Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.1 MIS Interbody Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.2 MIS Pedicle Screw Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.3 Spinous Process Fixation Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.4 Facet Fixation Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.5 SI Joint Fusion Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.6 Spine Endoscope Competitive Market Share Analysis

8.7 MIS Surgery Instrumentation Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Featured



ZimVie/Highridge Medical

Globus Medical/NuVasive

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

Ulrich Medical

SIGNUS Medical

Orthofix

Karl Storz

Richard Wolf Joimax

